December 3, 2022 appeared to be just another small town Saturday night — until twin gunfire attacks on electrical transmission substations in Carthage and West End upended life in Moore County.
Those attacks — and what followed over the course of four days, until electricity was fully restored — brought out the worst and best among us. It thrust Moore into an international news spotlight. It shook our sense of security. It reaffirmed goodness among neighbors.
But the attack also cast a long shadow not so easily resolved. Metaphorically, we remain very much in the dark over the events of that night, why it happened and whether there is a larger, more sinister story behind it all.
For all of that, The Pilot has chosen the power grid attacks of Dec. 3 as its annual Newsmaker of the Year.
Shots in the Dark
It had been a full weekend of holiday celebrations: Robbins had hosted its Christmas parade Thursday. Pinehurst on Friday night had sponsored its tree lighting festivities in Tufts Park. In Southern Pines, there had been an evening of candlelight and carols at the quintessentially quaint Weymouth Center. Saturday’s annual Christmas parade, which draws thousands to the charm of Southern Pines’ downtown streets, was its usual joyful self.
The evening of Dec. 3 had a full schedule: a tree lighting in Whispering Pines, live nativity performances in Carthage, church choir concerts in Pinehurst.
Life bustled in those early evening hours. The Aberdeen Walmart was crammed with holiday shoppers. Restaurants full of holiday-happy diners were cranking into their prime service time. And in thousands of homes across the county, families were settling in for an evening of TV streaming, holiday decorating and baking. Moms were giving babies baths. Teenagers were gaming. It was a big weekend of college football conference championships, and the Carolina Tar Heels were taking on the Clemson Tigers for the ACC title.
But not all was idyllic. In front of the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines, two sets of protesters gathered at 5 p.m. surrounding the sold-out Downtown Divas drag show scheduled for the theater that night. While conservative protesters gathered across the street to pray and read Bible verses, counter-protesters rallied in front of the theater to support the show. More than 30 police officers from several departments kept watchful eyes on what turned out to be peaceful rallies, counter to the heated rhetoric in the community and online in the days leading up to the show.
And then, at 7:30 p.m. Carthage went dark. At 8:28 p.m., southern Moore County went dark. Then West End and Seven Lakes. The blackout was immediate and inexplicable.
Within the Duke Energy network, workers charged with monitoring the complex electrical grid received alarms of “abnormal conditions” at transmission substations in West End and Carthage. The system was overheating, equipment was leaking oil, grinding down, triggering shut downs. The system was bleeding out 100 megawatts of electricity, and more than 45,000 customers were without power. No one knew why. Crews were dispatched to both locations.
By the time they showed up, there was little workers could do except to watch — and notify law enforcement — as oil streamed out of bullet holes in the transformers.
Questions, Few Answers
The power grid attack was unprecedented in Moore County history. A community familiar with attention as a result of hosting world-class golf championships suddenly found itself in the national and international conversation as the latest example of inexplicable terrorism — an attack on an innocent community.
Was this act a message? From whom? To whom? And was it meant for Moore County or a larger audience? Was this the act of one person or a coordinated attack? An act of global terror or of domestic intent? Or maybe something less than that?
There are few answers. The investigation continues, with local, state and federal authorities on the case, analyzing scant physical evidence, studying the many potential motives, reviewing a plethora of personalities that social media has saturated with attention.
As is typical in situations like this, investigators remain tight lipped. If they’re getting close to an arrest, they don’t want to tip anyone off. Conversely, if they’re making little progress, they don’t want that getting out either.
This story has consumed us like few others in recent memory. You have to go back almost 23 years to when the area got two feet of snow and ice and got plunged into powerlessness for almost a week to encounter a story of this magnitude in Moore.
When all was said and done in the attacks’ immediate aftermath, much of central and southern Moore went without electricity for the better part of four days. School was canceled. Businesses couldn’t open and lost thousands of dollars in holiday-season revenue. Workers lost wages.
In those four days, though, a spirit of service rose up. Charity abounded — donations came in to help with lost income and replace spoiled food — and in those dark days, you couldn’t help but think the Christmas spirit had spread its reach a few weeks early.
But as life moves on and the distance from that night grows, Moore County still has much to contemplate beyond whether anyone is ever brought to justice. What is the long-term impact of these attacks on our reputation? Our psyche? What story do these attacks tell about our community to us and to others?
A Link or a Distraction?
One can’t talk about the grid attack without talking about the Southern Pines drag show, even though police have said they have yet to connect the two. It was difficult in the early days after the attack to speak of one without the other.
Drag shows are not uncommon in Moore County; there have been a few such shows in recent years, including one held outside in a downtown courtyard.
The one scheduled for Dec. 3 at the Sunrise Theater came about a month after another drag show performance at a brewery and tap room in Sanford. That show drew a number of protesters because it allowed children to attend with family. Protesters included several individuals dressed as members of the Proud Boys white nationalist group.
When the Southern Pines show was announced — a fundraiser for the local nonprofit Sandhills Pride, which supports and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community — it too originally allowed accompanied minors, but after protest began, the admission age was raised to those 18 and over.
Given the online commentary about the show, which ranged from angry to impassioned to bigoted and threatening, the theater increased its security plan, as did the Southern Pines Police department.
The protest and counter-protest went off without incident, and both sides began dispersing by shortly after 7 p.m.
But then the power started going out in Moore County — and then long threads of commentary began appearing on social media that it was connected to the drag show.
Emily Grace Rainey, a former U.S. Army psychological operations officer who has been an outspoken conservative activist on local issues the past couple of years, including drag shows, made several posts about the outage on Facebook.
“The power is out in Moore County,” said Rainey, who had been one of the drag show’s more prominent opponents, “and I know why."
And then, later when detectives showed up to question her, she went back on social media to say, “God works in mysterious ways ... I used the opportunity to tell them about the immoral drag show and the blasphemies screamed by its supporters.”
Investigators have not announced any evidence to link the drag show with the grid attack, but they also haven’t publicly ruled it out, and the two events remain related in the minds of many in Moore County. But was it true? Or could the drag show uproar simply have been a distraction?
“We’re in uncharted waters. None of us here in Moore County, and a lot of the United States have faced this type of attack,” said Moore County Sheriff’s Office Chief Duty Richard Maness.
“We’re being thorough, we’re being meticulous, we’re trying to ask all the questions — not just the right questions, we’re trying to ask all the questions. And we’re trying to develop leads as quickly as we possibly can, but we’re not going to sacrifice; in other words, we want to be completely thorough in our investigation.
“We’re trying to go quickly, but we’re not in a hurry.”
The Vulnerability of Power
It takes a lot to get electricity from where it’s generated at a power plant to the individual sockets in our homes. A complex grid is needed to move that electricity and step it down along the way so that its energy is usable at just a fraction of its original strength.
The job of routing and reducing electricity falls to 50,000 of transmission substations and 700,000 miles of power lines across the country. Some are tucked in rural patches, often little more than a handful of acres. But a number are located off busy highways, near neighborhoods or schools. The West End substation, which acts as a distributor of sorts to smaller substations, is across the street from West Pine Middle School. The substation in Carthage is near a mobile home neighborhood and the town’s fire station.
By and large, these substations go unbothered and blend into their surroundings. But sometimes they don’t.
Mark Christie, a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said shortly after the attacks that average backyard power transformers randomly “are really vulnerable — sometimes to a drunk with a gun and an attitude. We have a lot of incidents of that. That’s not unusual.
“The substations are a different ballgame.”
Initially, Duke Energy officials did not know what to say or even how to categorize the damage at its substations. It was initially called “vandalism” by law enforcement and Duke officials. But even in the dark in the first couple of hours, as police combed the grounds by flashlight looking for evidence, officials knew the seriousness of this unique event.
On Sunday, by the time authorities called the first in what would become a series of 4 p.m. news conferences in Carthage, the words were growing stronger. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said it was clear the attacks were targeted and that the attackers knew what they were doing.
By Monday, with reality having sunk in from the weekend, national media arrived, as did N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated,” Cooper said that Monday afternoon at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage after meeting with authorities.
Investigators made sure all resources were coming to bear; state and federal officials confirmed they were participating in the investigation, though the Sheriff’s Office would remain central.
The shootings unnerved authorities because gun attacks on substations are not unheard of. Attackers also carried out similar attacks — though not as severe — on substations in Jones County near New Bern as well as in Oregon and Washington state earlier this fall. Several days after the attack here, gunfire was reported at a South Carolina substation.
And on Christmas morning, attackers vandalized four substations in Tacoma, Washington — the type of “vandalism” was not described — and more than 14,000 people were without power for part of the day.
The worst such attack — a sustained 40-minute barrage of gunfire — occurred in California in 2013. That attack, near Silicon Valley, began with the cutting of fiber optic communication cables. The gunmen damaged 17 transformers, causing more than $15 million damage but did not significantly impact the power supply. The attack remains unsolved.
In November, the federal government’s Department of Homeland Security issued a broad National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin pointing to domestic “violent extremists” as a threat.
But what really got everyone’s attention here about that bulletin? The agency said that “targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.”
Other than short statements confirming search warrants had been sought for cell phone data, authorities have offered no insight into their investigation.
Meanwhile Duke Energy officials, other than pledging that they intend to increase security at their substations, have declined to say what that security would entail, how much it would cost or when it would be implemented. And Duke has declined to say if any security was in place at the time of the attacks.
Circling the Wagons
Times of tragedy have a way of bringing out the best in people. From the initial shock of the blackout sprung a goodwill response, an allegiance of humans helping humans. From within to without, aid came rushing forth.
Food trucks stocked up to feed electrical workers. Residents with generators or power offered homes to friends and neighbors for hot showers. Faith-based aid groups that typically travel to weather-beaten communities pulled into Moore County parking lots with their shower facilities, laundry trailers and mobile kitchens. Grills were lit, extension cords rolled out and heaters cranked.
Businesses offered free meals of pancakes, hot dogs, grilled cheese, soup. Fire stations and other government offices running on generators opened their doors to allow folks to come in and warm up while recharging their mobile devices.
At lunchtime on Monday, Dec. 5, Life Springs Dream Center had come from Sanford to set up at Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue in Vass. Volunteers provided food, hot chocolate, hot showers, charging stations and handed out extra warm clothes and blankets.
“We decided that we needed to do something when we heard it might be delayed to get power back,” church member Melissa Sauls of Carthage said at the time. “We understood that food was a problem, showering was a problem, we’re trying to get ice for people.”
At Pine Scone Cafe in Pinehurst, owner Rae Anne Kinney was among the lucky to get power back within 24 hours. Able to open for business, the cafe’s wait ran upward of 30 minutes. But everyone kept their cool and had a communal bonding experience.
“It was really exciting,” she said, “and exhausting at the same time.”
At Chef Warren’s restaurant in Southern Pines, owner Warren Lewis chose to see the phoenix rather than the ash.
“It’s nice to see the community together,” Lewis said. “What other community would circle the wagons like this?”
In Shadow
And yet, it helped no one’s understanding of this community when Moore County made national news on Dec. 18, the eve of Hanukkah — and a second time on Christmas morning — when the Sheriff’s Office confiscated banners that had been hung off U.S. 1 overpasses in Vass proclaiming support for Nazis and white supremacy. An investigation of that, too, is ongoing, and authorities have yet to determine if the banners are connected to the power grid attack.
For those charged with presenting Moore County to the outside world, they don’t perceive a lasting impact from the events of Dec. 3. Phil Werz, president and CEO of the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he was at an event recently and ran into a few out-of-towners.
“One was from Dallas, one was from D.C. and another person was from Atlanta. Until I told them (about the attacks), they had no idea it even happened.
“The way the 24-hour news cycle is today, there are other news items the following week (that replace it). I think locally it was heightened since it happened in our backyard.
“Obviously we want these perpetrators to be caught and brought to justice, but for us we continue to move on.”
Natalie Hawkins is the executive director of Partners in Progress and, as such, is the county’s chief economic recruiter. She says electrical supply is important for companies looking to move here, and protection of that electricity is equally important.
“What happened to us can happen anywhere in the United States,” she said, “and I personally believe that our quality of life, our reputation, our community are so strong that we’ve got brand recognition, we have things that other rural North Carolina communities don’t have.”
But in this semi-suburban county known so long as a Mecca for golf and retirement living, as a world-class medical community and a welcoming home for so many Special Forces personnel, what dark shadows might lie just beyond the hum of everyday life, away from disapproving eyes? Perhaps it is that unsettling feeling we are, ultimately, left with following the power grid attacks of Dec. 3.
With no suspect to blame or story to tell ourselves, we are left with uneasy questions and few answers. Life may have returned to its routines, but it’s something less than “normal.” Unlike transmission substations, portions of our lives can’t get swapped out for replacement parts. Feelings of security can’t be rewired to forget sudden helplessness. The sense of vulnerability, at some level, is authentic.
“I think what angers everyone,” said one mother of a 4- and 2-year-old and whose husband lost more than $600 in income this past month, “is that this wasn’t simply Mother Nature we were dealing with, but a deliberate attack! Very surreal.”
Detectives labor on, pouring through whatever leads, evidence and theories they have before them, not knowing whether any of it will yield the big break or whether something may rise out of the regularity of law enforcement.
“Day to day, we are still answering all our calls,” Moore County Chief Deputy Maness says. “We still have very dedicated deputies out there. The domestics haven’t stopped. Some of the property crimes haven’t stopped, and our guys are working diligently and very hard and still answering the calls to protect Moore County citizens because at the end of the day that’s what we put our hand on the Bible, as recently as this morning, and say we’re going to do.
“Most of us have been working a lot of hours here recently. Inside the sheriff’s office, we do have very specific areas,” he said. “We have criminal investigators, and narcotics investigators, but at the end of the day we’re all deputies, all deputy sheriffs and we’re working for the good of the organization, the good of Moore County and doing whatever it takes.”
Whatever it takes — from the first moments of the blackout to today, many of us have powered through, whether trying to recover lost earnings, lost time or lost trust.
But all the questions we have about what happened the night of Dec. 3 remain: Was a message sent? Who sent it? To whom?
As a self-professed news junkie who likes to have the TV news on all day, Vass resident Debbie Williams is used to seeing reports of terrorism and the upheaval of lives and communities. Then it became her.
Almost a month later, it still doesn’t make sense.
“The question I have,” she asked, “is why? Why little old Moore County?"
Staff writers Jaymie Baxley, Jonathan Bym, Mary Kate Murphy and Ana Risano contributed to this report.
Well done. Thank you.
John Misiaszek
Thank You. Below see my post on Facebook
“ This is an excellent article and it describes how I feel to, sorry for the bad pun, to a tee. The morning after the attack or lost lights, a friend from NYC text me that Moore County and Pinehurst were lead stories on CNN. She had to text me part of the story.
A year ago I had lost electricity due to an ice storm. Colder and neighbors helped others. But other than cold it didn’t bother me. It was Mother Nature.
December 3 was on purpose. From 9/11 and my view of the WTC to Moore County— I dislike being part of The News Story instead of just a place I call home.
Read the Pilot.
Tommy B. McDonell, Ph.D.
Pinehurst NC @leap4artnc
