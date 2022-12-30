Attacks

December 3, 2022 appeared to be just another small town Saturday night — until twin gunfire attacks on electrical transmission substations in Carthage and West End upended life in Moore County.

Those attacks — and what followed over the course of four days, until electricity was fully restored — brought out the worst and best among us. It thrust Moore into an international news spotlight. It shook our sense of security. It reaffirmed goodness among neighbors.

IMG_5863.jpg

The broken gate at the West End substation, which had been locked. John Nagy / The Pilot
Sheriff press conference 08.jpg

Sheriff Ronnie Fields listens to questions during a press conference. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Commuity.png

(2) comments

Barbara Misiaszek

Well done. Thank you.

John Misiaszek

Tommy McDonell

Thank You. Below see my post on Facebook

“ This is an excellent article and it describes how I feel to, sorry for the bad pun, to a tee. The morning after the attack or lost lights, a friend from NYC text me that Moore County and Pinehurst were lead stories on CNN. She had to text me part of the story.

A year ago I had lost electricity due to an ice storm. Colder and neighbors helped others. But other than cold it didn’t bother me. It was Mother Nature.

December 3 was on purpose. From 9/11 and my view of the WTC to Moore County— I dislike being part of The News Story instead of just a place I call home.

Read the Pilot.

Tommy B. McDonell, Ph.D.

Pinehurst NC @leap4artnc

