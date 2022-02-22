The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an annexation request from developer David Chapman, who plans to build a subdivision near the Larry R. Caddell Public Safety Training Center on Vass-Carthage Road.
Sandhills Community College has operated the center on donated land since 2011. Ron Lane, vice president of initiatives for the college, told the commissioners that SCC does not want residents of the subdivision to be blindsided by “noise and smell” from the facility, which will eventually be expanded to include a shooting range, driving track and a training building for firefighters.
“When the property was originally given to the college for this purpose, no one could have envisioned the recent surge in development,” Lane said. “It’s our concern as good citizens that somebody could come into this not knowing that next door, there is considerable sound.”
Chapman was represented at the meeting by Shane Sanders of Sanders Engineering. Addressing the commissioners, Sanders said he does not believe the location of the training facility will be “detrimental” to the subdivision.
“When we start selling property to people to build houses, we want them to be fully aware of what’s going on adjacent to them,” he said. “As long as people know ahead of time what’s going on around them, I don’t think it’s a problem.”
While first responders from across the area have trained at the center for more than a decade, Carthage manager Tom Robinson said the town could find “no record of any action or old zoning maps to suggest that the property was ever zoned properly.” That oversight, he said, will need to be corrected before the facility can be expanded.
“The bottom line is that the training center is, at this point, legally a non-conforming use, so any further expansion of that facility is not allowed,” Robinson said. “At this point, we need to get an application from the community college to initiate the process to re-zone that property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.