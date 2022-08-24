Depending on age, confidence and alarm clock settings, the next couple of weeks are likely to bring about all kinds of frenzied activity and emotion.
It’s back-to-school season, that time of year when crayons are not yet nubby, lunchboxes are not yet funky and agendas, glasses, permission slips and bookbags are not yet lost.
In Moore County, private schools opened earlier this month. Monday, Aug. 29, is the first day for public school students.
Preparation is alive and well. From lunchbox shopping to haircuts, the race is on to get it all done.
Amanda Duffy knows the drill. As a veteran teacher entering her seventeenth year, she has three daughters: Clare is in kindergarten, Sadie is in second grade and Layla Joyce is in seventh. They have had a head start, having started The O’Neal School on Aug. 11. All of the girls have been there since Pre-K, and Amanda has been there for 14 years. Her husband, Justin, “works nights and does his best to make it home before we leave for school. The girls love seeing him before they start their day.”
Then, with the precision only a mother can understand, Duffy walks to her stairs, makes a fist and beats on the wall nearest the steps of their Whispering Pines home. “That’s my intercom. The girls will be down in a second.”
All of the girls, including mom, are happy to talk about school. Having kids as a teacher brings its own set of positive moments and complicated moments as well. The first day is a perfect example. Having to be in four places at once is a little difficult.
Clare’s favorite part of the first day was “taking pictures with my teacher and getting an extra snuggle” while Sadie loved her new outfit with new sneakers. Layla Joyce loved seeing friends and “setting up my locker!”
Amanda loves it all and was thrilled to be able to time things perfectly and see all three girls “walk into their new classrooms and get pictures with their new teachers.”
Then she shifted focus and put on her teacher hat. “And as a teacher, I love having the seniors walk my new second graders into the classroom. It’s such a fun tradition.”
***
Before that Facebook-official first day, preparation involves a lot of moving pieces. Interestingly enough, those pieces have been moving for over a century.
Most Southerners incorrectly believe that the summer break is on account of farming families. The theory was that the farms needed the children in the fields during the summer. Kenneth Gold, author of ‘School’s In: The History of Summer Education in American Public Schools’ debunked that myth and declared the summer heat and lack of air conditioning were the real culprits.
Regardless, by the 1930s, the idea of back-to-school preparation was alive and well. Even the desire to know what the cool kids were up-to had already taken a firm hold. One advertisement read, “Word has already been passed along from seniors to freshman.” On the other side, one 1938 teenager explained the value of the collective teenagers back-to-school purchases as “There was gold in them thar hills and they’d better listen” and another said her school shopping budget was “in direct proportion to my success in buttering-up Dad.”
Sassy teens have lived — and shopped forever.
The Hair Cut
Tron White, Southern Pines Great Clips manager, wants to make one thing very clear during this busy time: “Get your hair cut during the week instead of waiting until the weekend unless you want to wait.”
White also shares that the biggest trend she has seen with men is “mullets, mullets and more mullets,” while, with women, it’s still bright colors added as “fun temporary accents.”
Even though she is aware that shorter styles are working their way around the country, “the girls around here still really like their long hair.” As a result, “leave-in conditioner is our biggest seller in products. Probably all that pool hair, but it’s good that people are learning how to take care of their hair at home so they are less likely to have to get it all cut off because of the damage.”
The Lunch Box and Its Innards
Russel Klein, manager of the Harris Teeter Mill Creek store by the Moore County Airport, said that this is his calm before the storm and is the time of year most grocery stores see a decrease in sales.
“We are last on everyone’s list of things to do,” he said. “The Saturday and Sunday before school starts will be packed. The last couple of years we haven’t had the decrease or the increase because of COVID, but this year has been much more normal as far as what to expect. I know the rush is coming.”
Klein points to the front area where seasonal school items are stocked in preparation for the rush. With matching backpacks and lunchboxes, pens, crayons and easy-to-pack snacks, his store is ready.
In its 2022 Food Trend Report, Kroger, the parent company of Harris Teeter, seems to have a good handle on likely lunch box requests for this school year. The top trends include “‘everything’ seasoning added to anything;” throwback items like peanut butter and jelly, pimento cheese and corn dogs; plant-based foods; products with recyclable packaging; hyper-local vegetables, fruits, and meats; and everyone’s darling food choice of the 2020s — charcuterie.
This week, Good Morning America declared the “trendy bento box” as the winner in lunch box choices revealing that “innovative and functional” was the go-to “upgrade for back-to-school.” In a quick assessment, Bento boxes have replaced the traditional lunch box on the shelves of Aberdeen’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond, TJ Maxx, and Belk.
Defined as “an all-in-one Japanese lunch box containing a single portion of a balanced meal,” the boxes are usually hard plastic with pop-out containers and sections within the box designed for essential foods.
Clare, Sadie and Layla Joyce have strong feelings about their school lunches. Clare’s go-to is “peanut butter and jelly with cookies and chips.” Layla Joyce is a PB&J gal too, but needs “Cool Ranch Doritos, apples, and lemonade” to go with it. Sadie likes making her lunch as much as eating it. “I love stuffing my lunch with snacks; especially chocolate chip Chewy bars.”
Amanda will likely be in the grocery store this weekend and the remaining school weekends. “Family meals can be tough if I don’t plan ahead,” she said. “Weekend prep really helps and saves us from having to order out.”
Fashion, The Basics
With more than 1,100 U.S. stores and around $19 billion in annual sales, Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States. Local Kohl’s manager Shannon Smith has no delay when asked about trends in back to school fashion: “It feels like it’s the 90s all over again.”
Pointing to the closest mannequin dressed in combat boots, high socks, a plaid mini-skirt and a cropped button-down, she says, “We have plenty of uniforms for our younger kids who have gone to that dress code, but we also have plenty of this look as well.”
She points out the bright colors in all styles in a general swoop of an area, then adds that comfort is a big request along with style.
“Our fall flannels are bright, soft and mixed with sweatshirt material for a more relaxed fit. Even the shirts that some of the guys consider dressy are still button-ups with a much softer texture than the original.” She thinks that the “exuberant prints” are here for a while as a fashion staple, “and funky plaid.”
“The one consistent trend we have seen for a couple of years now is athleisure,” a multi-functioning blend of comfortable and stylish clothing that includes clothes to work out in and go about a comfortable day. “With COVID, people got comfortable and now they want that same comfort to look good when they are at school.”
Fashion, The Trendy
Crystal Marie Eads-Brown and her mom, April Marcele, own Marie and Marcele Boutique in Southern Pines. Both know a thing or two about women’s fashion trends and success.
Celebrating 11 years of business, the business began when the two were walking down Broad street. “On an adventurous whim,” Crystal said, “we decided this would be fun to try.”
Eads-Brown laughs and is ready spill the tea on dressing for school this year: “The trends this season are a little classy, a little edgy, but a lot of fun.”
Moving quickly around the store, she points to the “throw and go simple knit dresses paired with our white sneakers” that are great for early mornings and missed alarms.
“These are perfect for a wide variety of styles. It’s like a blank canvas that can be accessorized to match whatever mood you are in.”
Also, “bling is back but in a slightly different way,” as she points to the glitzy star on the white sneakers. “Feathers and smiley faces are everywhere too,” she said. “I think it is about having fun this season. Bold, bright, comfy, with a little bit of a surprise somewhere — oh, and white booties. Everyone needs white booties.”
Eads-Brown has also noticed a trend in customers wanting to support causes that matter to them. Their shop is choked full of accessories and jewelry that have charitable missions attached to them. With names like Aid for Trade, Headbands of Hope, The Love Project and Prodigal Pottery, Eads-Brown sees her customers reading the mission statements of the products as intently as they eye the jewelry itself.
A block away, at Limitless on West Pennsylvania Avenue, the store carries collectible limited release sneakers, a few select “behind the counter” designer brands and vintage graphic tees. The store’s general style is streetwear, an ongoing fashion movement focused on elements of NYC and LA culture that includes trademark signature items, exclusivity, branded sports fan wear and collecting.
A big part of the vibe also includes reselling. Limitless sells and resells. According to employee Alex Pinott, “Everyone wants Dunks right now. New or a resell, everyone wants at least one pair and most guys want as many as they can get.
“The average price is probably $200, but these range from $100 to $500. While the shop carries some women’s shoes “and girls buy a lot of our men’s merchandise,” the store is geared towards the sneakerheads and the true connoisseur of athletic shoes.
For the unhip, “Dunks” are a type of Nike shoe. If you didn’t know that, that’s ok; your kid does.
Inside the bright store, teens to twenty-something guys are serious about their shopping.
“One of the trends that I am seeing and that I really like is the AOP tees,” Pinot says. “AOP” is the vintage “all-over-print” that is often seen in vintage Nascar and concert T-shirts.
Pinott has noticed the same influx of bright colors that has permeated women’s styles in men’s fashion. He walks over to the section of men’s mesh basketball shorts. Instead of being full of the traditional black or navy, the shorts have wild prints, neon shades and bright colors.
While much of the Limitless merchandise is pricey for the average shopper, they have recently added a “fairly substantial” section of $20 tees and a clearance section.
“What we are hoping is that if you can get a deal on a good tee, you have more money to get some shoes,” Pinot said.
Scenes from School
Now that all of the Duffy girls are school veterans, the best and the worst parts of school are easy to pinpoint.
Clare is a big fan of “warm mornings for morning recess.” and not a fan of “any day that it’s raining or any day when a friend spills my bucket.”
Sadie is a solid school girl. “I don’t have a least favorite. I like all the parts of school, especially my teacher, Mrs. Ambersley.”
Layla Joyce, the elder of the clan, knows the grind of testing, “Exams are my least favorite. You have to study a lot and then be super quiet.”
Clare decides that she really likes her unicorn bookbag with matching unicorn erasers, and Amanda, “as a teacher,” loves opening fresh felt pens and sharpies.
Layla Joyce says that she is seeing lots of crocs with socks and oversized sweatshirts. Amanda has noticed “lots of big hair bows on little girls this year and lots of sparkles” and many of the students she sees are “still sporting the flip sequin shirts/dresses.”
The Big Experts
The leading voice of retail in North Carolina, The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association (NCRMA) just kicked off its new advertising campaign. Andy Ellen, president and general counsel for NCRMA, grew up in Moore County.
The association’s new campaign “reminds customers that shopping in North Carolina is an experience best done in person.” He believes this “exclusive shopping experience” is something that only “in-person shopping can bring — attentive staff, unparalleled hospitality and specialty products.” As an added benefit, shoppers are giving back to the area “by keeping their money local.”
Ellen has seen firsthand the advantages of Moore County growth in retail shopping.
“As someone who attended Moore County public schools from kindergarten through graduation from Pinecrest High School, it has been amazing to watch the transformation of the county’s shopping options, especially for parents and students doing their back-to-school shopping,” he said.
“Moore County has evolved from the limited options of Peebles and Super Kmart — or driving to Fayetteville or Raleigh — to providing access locally to a large variety of independent and chain retailers to serve every school shopping need from computers and book bags to clothes and sports equipment.”
