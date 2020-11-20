An upcoming study of Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District will present village leaders with a chance to renew their working relationship with the National Park Service in preserving Pinehurst’s historic qualities.
The National Park Service announced this week that it is launching a comprehensive study of the district’s integrity and condition that will carry through 2021.
Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District was designated in 1996 for the village’s role in the development of golf and resort communities, as well as its association with eminent golf course designer Donald Ross. Its curvilinear streets and evergreen landscape also serve as a quintessential example of the work of prominent landscape architecture firm Olmsted, Olmstead, and Eliot.
But that landmark distinction has been under “threatened” status for the last few years, due in part to the construction of a roundabout on Carolina Vista and changes to the Village Green to create Tufts Memorial Park and add parking.
Soon after she was elected to the Village Council last year, Lydia Boesch set out to explore the status of the village’s federally designated historic district and just where the village had run afoul of the National Park Service.
In the course of her research, she found that the National Park Service initially reviewed the condition of Pinehurst’s landmarks on an annual basis after the district was established in 1996. About a decade later, though, those regular check-ins ceased without explanation.
“We never got formal notification that ‘you’re on the threatened list and this is why,’” she said.
“The village manager and staff would reach out to the park service to ask for guidance, and they just never got satisfactory communication. I just kept thinking we can do better than this.”
So Boesch reached out to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’ office for help in reopening the lines of communication toward moving the historic designation onto solid ground. Through channels at the Department of the Interior, National Park Service headquarters, and now the regional National Park Service office in Atlanta, village officials are once again in conversation.
“To now have this productive dialogue again, we’ve done several Zoom calls with them and conference calls, and we’ve just been really pleased with how we now feel like we can work with them,” said Boesch.
“They said because our status had not been evaluated in so long they were taking us off the ‘threatened’ list and they’re doing this study to just assess our condition.”
The National Park Service has commissioned the Wake Forest office of cultural resources consultant Richard Grubb & Associates, Inc. to conduct the study. It will entail photographic documentation of the hundreds of homes and other structures in the Historic Landmark District, as well as public input meetings that are scheduled to begin in February.
That photographic survey will document the historic integrity of buildings — the vast majority of which are privately owned — that are considered to contribute to Pinehurst’s historic status.
The period of historic significance for Pinehurst’s landmark designation runs from the resort town’s founding in 1895 through 1948, the year Donald Ross, mastermind of Pinehurst No. 2, died. Buildings from that period that clearly retain the characteristic features of their period of construction are considered as contributing.
From that information, the consultant will compile a study documenting significant changes in the historic district since 1996, and identifying trends and projects that may affect efforts to preserve the district’s character.
“The District’s sweeping design, complete with its golf courses, Village Green, vegetation, curvy roads and residential areas, help to distinguish Pinehurst as nationally significant in the history of the sport of golf and resort community planning,” said Ellen Rankin, acting regional national historic landmark program manager.
“The NPS study will offer a kind of pulse check to determine the district’s accomplishments, challenges and opportunities for ongoing preservation. As stewards of the NHL, the local community is central to the process and we are pleased to partner with the Village of Pinehurst to ensure the success of this project for the benefit of present and future generations.”
To some extent, Pinehurst’s development since 1996 will be held up against James Walker Tufts’ 1895 vision of a New England-style village around a lush green.
But Boesch said that the upcoming study will give the village a second chance to demonstrate how it’s living up to Tufts’ ideals in the 21st century through projects at Rassie Wicker Park, reclamation of the Village Arboretum from an old dump, and nine-year restoration of the Fair Barn at the Pinehurst Harness Track.
Even The Village Chapel, which has been the sole building on the Village Green since its construction in 1924 and is set to expand in the coming year, still stands as a vestige of Tufts’ vision of an interfaith religious organization.
“We will be able to have good conversations with them as we go through this. If they see areas of concern, we’ll find out about it, and if there’s information we can share with them to alleviate their concerns we think that's a good thing to be able to do,” said Boesch.
“As I look back through everything it seemed like Pinehurst wasn’t able to communicate its story. We’re now being given the opportunity to present our story, and we’re so looking forward to that.”
