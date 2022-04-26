While most of their peers are starting to think about applying to colleges, four Pinecrest juniors are already poised to take a leap of faith into a different kind of senior year.
Brandon Criswell proclaims his vision for the future: acting on Broadway, then breaking into the film industry. He sees his story arc encompassing stand-up comedy and a “Steve Harvey era” as a talk show host.
“All of these are really big goals,” he said. “It’s going to be my driving force for everything I do.”
The first thing he did toward those goals, along with his classmates Brady Biltz, Kara Sparks and Kya Stein, was to apply to spend their final year of high school at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
All four were accepted, with three of them — Brady, Kara and Brandon — approved for the school’s intensive single-year drama program for high school seniors. Pinecrest last sent a drama student to UNCSA in 2020, but to have three students accepted is a first in at least theater teacher Adam Faw’s 20 years at the school. Kya, an aspiring opera singer, will study voice.
The UNC School of the Arts is the nation’s oldest public arts conservatory. It offers undergraduate and graduate programs and accepts fewer than 300 students at a time, mostly upperclassmen, into its high school.
Kara Sparks knew she wanted to be one of those students after competing in the N.C. Theatre Conference High School Play Festival with the Pinecrest Players this past fall. She’d been involved in theater since elementary school, and was beginning to realize that it was more than just an extracurricular activity.
Kara played Ismene in Pinecrest’s one-act production of “Antigone,” and then spent the next day at a showcase of college theater departments around the state, where she met current UNCSA students and faculty.
“It’s already a step enough to devote your free time after school to theater, but now devoting my school to theater is this big giant serious step that to be honest I never thought that I would take,” she said.
Virtually auditioning for the drama program involved taping two monologues, a brief a Capella musical number and a five-minute segment responding to questions about their high school theater experiences and their expectations of conservatory training.
Applicants also had to consider how drama has influenced their lives.
“I rewrote mine at least eight times … but I finally came to something that I really liked. That process was probably the hardest part for me personally,” said Brady Biltz.
After moving to the area from Charlotte, Brady found his niche in Moore County in an Imagine Youth Theater summer production of Les Miserables.
“I tried to make my artistic statement really just about the passion and motivation that it incited in me. Just documenting the process in a very artistic and poetic way for people who are reading at admission was really important.”
Most of Brandon’s statement was about speech and debate, his first love and the passion that led him to try out for Pinecrest’s spring musical this year “on a whim.” He has competed at the national level in speech, placing sixth out of more than 300 competitors in his division at the National Speech and Debate Association championships as a sophomore.
But approaching the end of high school, he wasn’t sure how to parlay that into a career. Brandon considered refocusing in a few dozen different directions, even the medical field, before applying to UNCSA. He figured acceptance, if it came, would be a divine nudge in the way he should go.
“God has been my right-hand man in everything. For me, honestly before I applied I really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. In the past, I had gone to the highest level I could in everything I had done,” he said.
“This career path is kind of scary with what it is. It’s not as stable as some other things may be, but it gives me peace of mind that, for me, this is what God wants me to do. So I’m going to go at it 100 percent.”
UNCSA conducted music auditions on-campus earlier this year, and required voice applicants to perform three pieces, one of them in a foreign language.
Fortunately, Kya Stein previously sang in a choir in Germany, where multilingualism is an expectation, not a resume highlight. Whether in church or musical theater, singing has been a lifelong pursuit that she hopes will continue to take her around the world.
“When I was growing up I was surrounded by a lot of music. My grandpa’s a singer and my whole family is surrounded with music and always for our holidays we’d come together and sing, which made me fall in love with music,” Kya said.
“I had teachers that gave me a lot of music in different languages and I learned a lot about how to pronounce different languages, and how to sing them, so I’ve become stronger in singing in Italian and Spanish.”
High school students at UNCSA have to fulfill the state’s English, math, science and social studies course requirements to graduate. Even though they will spend at least half of their time focused on their acting, singing, dance, instruments or art, they’ll still be in an advantageous position to pursue other fields of study after graduation.
Many students find the class sizes of about a dozen students in academic classes far smaller than at their home schools. And UNCSA high school graduates who enroll in a UNC system school as undergraduates are guaranteed free tuition.
It’s probably the easiest decision these students will make in their budding artistic careers.
“There are a lot of people who would probably not let their children go into this career path,” Brady said. “There’s no guaranteed pay all the time. You’re constantly auditioning, doing all this stuff. It's risky, but I feel like with this opportunity and the type of training I could get gives me hope and motivation to keep going.”
From their current vantage point though, individual lessons in vocal and acting techniques and classes like dancing for musical theater are the most enticing part of the package. Both Brady and Kara plan to pursue theater professionally and follow the opportunities that come their way.
“The day I get paid to do a show is the day I’ve made it, no matter where it is,” said Kara.
“I also very much want to write in this career. I want to write shows. It’s my dream. As long as I can be a part of it for all my life, I don’t care where it is.”
