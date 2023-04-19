Students left Pinecrest Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate support for their transgender peers after the Board of Education passed a 'parents' rights' policy requiring families to be notified if a student goes by a new name or pronoun at school.
A few hundred high school students walked out of school Wednesday afternoon in response to the Moore County Board of Education’s newly-adopted “Parents’ Bill of Rights” and solidarity with the students that critics of the new policy fear it will endanger.
On the edge of Pinecrest’s campus chants of “protect trans youth” and “we exist” passed over Voit Gilmore Lane between a throng of 75 or so students and a smaller group of parents and other supporters gathered on the opposite side of the street.
The demonstration had been planned for a week, even before the school board passed a policy Monday night that would require teachers and other school staff to notify parents if their child asks to be called by a new name or pronoun while at school.
“Most of my friends are trans, and I know that they’re closeted for a lot of different reasons due to home life,” said Morgan Bedwell, a Pinecrest senior.
“This bill is just going to put a lot of trans people in very harmful situations. If they prefer to be called another name and they want you to keep it private, there is probably a really good reason why.”
“I was enraged really because it’s not only an invasion of privacy, it’s putting people in a lot of bad situations at home.”
A similar, but reportedly larger, walkout went on simultaneously at Union Pines High School in Carthage. Demonstrations at both schools took place during third period. Parents and non-students hoping to participate were directed by staff and resource officers to remain off-campus.
The new policy passed by a 6-1 vote on Monday after over an hour of public comment. Supporters of the policy said that it prevents school employees from usurping parents’ authority over their children. But most of the speakers accused the board of trying to expose transgender children to families who may react with disapproval or worse.
Tyler Bowman stood across the street from his alma mater on Wednesday to show support for other members of the LGBTQ community.
“The regulations are very discriminatory specifically towards trans and non-binary kids. We’re trying to make it known that what they did was not okay,” he said.
“I came out when I was in seventh grade, so I grew up being gay here and it’s even worse than it was then, and it was not easy.”
His sister Rylee Bowman, also a graduate of Pinecrest, said that transgender or questioning youth” will be more likely to “suck it up and shove it down” to their own detriment, with no way to confidentially discuss their situation with a teacher or counselor.
“I support human rights, and everyone has the right to be who they want to be in this world. No one should be able to tell someone who they can or can’t be,” she said.
“The school board needs to understand. They know what they’re doing by sending it back to the parents. They know … that Roberta that changes to Robbie might not be there tomorrow because you did tell the parents.”
