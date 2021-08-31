The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) at North Carolina State University is looking for employers in rural areas, including Moore County, who may wish to hire CALS students for summer internships or after graduation.
This opportunity will help to give students real world experiences, and businesses can increase their capacity or implement special projects.
Large farms, agricultural service companies, biotechnology and life sciences companies, animal/crop processing companies, non-profits, government agencies, and others who may have an interest in sponsoring a CALS summer intern for positions that would require at least an Associates or Bachelor’s degree, please contact Deborah McGiffin, deborah_mcgiffin@ncsu.edu or call 910-947-3188 by September 15 to inform me of your interest for the summer of 2022.
