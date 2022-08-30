The decisions of municipal planning boards, whether it’s reviewing a subdivision or weighing a rezoning, frequently carry financial implications for the developers proposing the changes.
But where that fiscal impact is undefined with most planning matters, the issue before Pinehurst’s Planning and Zoning Board on Thursday — regulating short-term rentals — has a well-known impact on the village and Moore County.
The board, which provides feedback and recommendations to the Village Council, is being asked, among other things, to give its opinion on the appropriateness of short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are currently the epicenter of an industry that has generated more than $20 million in local revenue over the past year.
About $16 million of that haul, or 76 percent, came from Pinehurst alone.
Data from AirDNA, a consultancy tracking the short-term rental market, showed there were 427 homes and condos listed on Airbnb and VRBO for Pinehurst in July, accounting for over 66 percent of all short-term rental listings in Moore County. Most of the listings are located in districts zoned for single-family residences.
The Village Council has for years fielded complaints from some residents about noise, litter and other nuisances caused by guests of short-term rentals, but the recent surge in rental listings has moved the issue to the forefront. Pinehurst has seen a 54 percent increase in rentals since July 2021, according to AirDNA.
Supporters contend that short-term rentals benefit the village and are key to its continued success as a global destination for golfers. Critics say they threaten their quality of life.
At least this much is certain: a prohibition on short-term rentals in single-family districts may affect the local economy.
Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said short-term rentals have “a significant economic impact on the destination." The impact, he said, goes beyond the occupancy tax paid by rental operators.
“These visitors also spend dollars on dining, shopping, transportation, recreation and other things while they are here,” Werz said. “As of now, the CVB is monitoring the STR debate and is awaiting to see how this plays out.”
A ban would be especially disruptive for Country Club of North Carolina, a gated community off Morganton Road, which has long operated its own rental program.
Don Hunter, manager and chief operating officer of CCNC, said the 59-year-old golf community was “developed and grown around the ability for somebody to own a home and share it with their fellow members.”
“If there wasn't some way to work out a way that neighborhoods like CCNC could continue their business model, which affects every one of the CCNC members, it would change the way the club develops members,” said Hunter, who estimates that 70 percent of the community’s members were “introduced to Pinehurst” through CCNC’s home rental program. “Most of our members visit the club first as a guest of a member through the rental program: they come from another city and then they come to visit us. They fall in love with the Pinehurst experience and start the membership process. Then, when they retire, they find a way to move to Pinehurst and be a full-time resident.”
Hunter also worries about the many housekeepers and maintenance workers whose jobs depend on short-term rentals.
“Every room that flips over a course of the night has to be cleaned by somebody,” he said. “Every time an air conditioner goes down, it has to be fixed by somebody.”
Hunter said CCNC currently employs about 20 people to clean and perform maintenance on rental properties in the community. Their jobs would be threatened, he said, if short-term rentals went away.
“I don't have other things for them to do,” Hunter said. “I think that's an important part of the debate.”
While the number of people currently employed by short-term rentals is unknown, the hospitality and food services industry accounted for 14.25 percent of the county's total workforce in 2021, according to data from Moore County Partners in Progress. It is the second largest local industry behind health care.
But many critics of short-term rentals are not convinced that a prohibition will cause significant economic harm to Pinehurst. Jeffrey Heintz, an attorney who lives in the village, said the idea that short-term rentals are the “linchpin of the local economy is a gross overstatement.”
“The house that's a short term rental is going to generate property tax whether it’s a short-term rental or with a single family living in the house,” Heintz said in a recent interview with The Pilot. “One way or the other, it's gonna pay property tax based on its fair market value.”
Heintz also rejects the perceived notion that tourism dollars are more important than money spent by full-time residents.
“Whoever's living in the house is gonna buy groceries,” he said. “Whoever's living in the house is going to buy clothing. Whoever's living in the house, if they're playing golf, they're probably playing at the club and if they're members of the club, they're going to be supporting the club.”
But Kevin Drum, owner of Drum & Quill tavern in downtown Pinehurst and a former member of the Village Council, estimates that a ban on short-term rentals could take work away from as many as 1,000 people. He noted that short-term rentals have been part of the village's identity since 1895, when James Walker Tufts founded the community as a “health resort for people of modest means.”
“As a 52-year resident of Pinehurst, I am passionate about Tufts’ vision of a village with rental cottages and hotels for tourists,” Drum said. “The tourism economy is the economic backbone of our town. I’ve seen our town bankrupt in the 80s. I’ve seen our town with empty storefronts in 2014.
“If you don’t want people to invest in your community, people will stop investing in your community. Be careful what you wish for, as your mother told you, because the reality is often very different from what you might think.”
Drum said he is not opposed to “managing problems related to STRs,” but he believes an outright ban is “a bridge too far.”
“I’m not pro-STR or anti-STR; I am pro-tourism economy,” he said. “I’m all for protecting neighborhoods. But you don’t protect neighborhoods by destroying our tourism economy.”
Short-term rental operators are taking steps to promote their plight ahead of Thursday's planning meeting. A group calling itself the Pinehurst Vacation Rental Association recently launched a petition on Change.org opposing a ban on rentals in single-family neighborhoods. It had amassed more than 1,300 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
The group has also created a GoFundMe page in anticipation of a potential legal showdown with the village. The campaign had raised about $3,200 of its $75,000 goal as of Tuesday.
The Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Assembly Hall. Live video of the meeting can be viewed on the village’s YouTube channel.
