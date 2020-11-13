Flooding on Kelly Plantation Road at McLendons Creek in Carthage.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Multiple roads in Moore County were washed out by the deluge of rain that pummeled the region on Thursday.

Heavy rains caused Little River to swell past flood stage, impeding travel on N.C. 690 in Vass. The highway remained closed between McPherson and Lakebay roads as of Friday morning.

Flooding on Plank Road in Robbins.

Water also surged from the banks of Deep River, affecting flood-prone thoroughfares in Robbins. Parts of Plank Road and South Middleton Street were shuttered on Thursday.

A pedestrian caught in the rain on Thursday.

Like much of central North Carolina, the county is under a flood warning until 3:45 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service in Raleigh provided the following rainfall observations for the county.

Whispering Pines: 3.17 inches

Pinehurst: 3.88 inches

Glendon: 4.03 inches

Carthage: 5.48 inches

