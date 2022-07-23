Thousands of electric customers in Moore County lost power after a thunderstorm barreled through the area on Saturday evening.
Heavy rains and fast-moving gusts of wind began causing service disruptions about 6:30 p.m. Over 2,500 customers were in the dark as of 8 p.m., more than any other county in the state.
The majority of the affected residents are customers of Duke Energy, the county’s largest electric utility. The company reported that more than 1,900 of its customers lost power in Moore, most of them located along U.S. 501 in Southern Pines.
A large outage along the highway was caused by “fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment,” according to Duke Energy’s website. The company estimates that service will be restored to most of the affected customers by 1 a.m.
Outages were also reported by Central Electric Corporation, which said nearly 550 of its local customers were without power.
Moore County’s 911 dispatchers were inundated with calls about storm-related issues and hazards on Saturday evening. They repeatedly advised police and firefighters that they were “extremely 10-6,” a code meaning very busy.
Many of the calls involved fire and security alarms that had been triggered by power surges at businesses along U.S. 15-501, but there were also calls about toppled utility poles and downed trees blocking travel on local roadways. Multiple traffic lights were out in Southern Pines as of 7:40 p.m., forcing motorists to coordinate with one another to safely cross bustling intersections like the one at Morganton Road and U.S. 15-501
A bolt of lightning reportedly struck a condominium on North Knoll Road in Southern Pines, leading dispatchers to advise the building’s occupants to evacuate the structure. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
