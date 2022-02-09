In the aftermath of last month's ice storm, piles of debris remain scattered across Southern Pines. Clean up efforts were up to two weeks behind schedule Wednesday.
The town’s solid waste vendor, GFL Environmental, collected over 500 tons of yard debris in January, which is almost twice the monthly average of 300 tons. Despite these efforts, the town is aware that there is a good bit of debris still remaining.
"So we’d like to provide an update on clean-up efforts, including suggestions that residents can take to help facilitate this effort," Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said in a news release Wednesday.
GFL Environmental operates two trucks to collect yard debris every two weeks from residential neighborhoods, on the same day that garbage and recycling is picked up. As of Wednesday, the collection route was approximately two weeks behind schedule due to the high volumes of debris from last month’s storm.
“We are pleased to share that the town has partnered with GFL to secure an additional truck and driver, which will add a third yard debris route to help address delays, Southern Pines Assistant Public Works Director Cory Albers said. "This additional route should begin on Monday and we appreciate GFL’s help to prioritize this clean-up work. We know these debris piles detract from our beautiful community and we are as anxious as the community is to have everything cleaned up."
In some cases, residents might notice that only some of the debris pile is being collected. In these cases, a truck will return in approximately two weeks to pick up more. Return visits will be made until the entire pile is removed, but it may take multiple visits to accomplish this to allow for collections across the entire town. The service includes the biweekly collection of approximately three cubic yards of debris from each location.
In the meantime, the town is offering guidelines for how residents can help to facilitate these clean-up efforts.
The town’s yard debris collection service includes tree limbs/branches that are four feet or less in length and four inches or less in diameter. The Town is unable to collect debris that has not been trimmed to these sizes or larger debris, such as logs, which should be taken to the Moore County Landfill at 456 Turning Leaf Way in Aberdeen.
A fee will be charged by Moore County based on the tonnage, and the town is unable to collect debris that remains in the yard and has not been piled at the curb. Piles should not extend into roadways and travel lanes, sidewalks, gutters, catch basins and drainage ditches. The town will collect up to three cubic yards of debris per visit.
The town requests that residents who use a landscape contractor for their home haul any debris they generate, rather than adding it to the piles of storm debris. Otherwise, this could lead to additional delays in collecting the entire pile.
Piles of yard debris may only include leaves, limbs, and yard clippings. If trash, such as plastics, paper, and cardboard, are added to the pile, the town will be unable to collect any of the pile.
For questions or concerns regarding these clean-up efforts, contact Albers at (910) 692-1983 or calbers@southernpines.net. Contact the Moore County Landfill at (910) 295-4202 to confirm operating hours and other details.
