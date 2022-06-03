Tangible progress remained out of reach at the second public hearing on Thursday for a proposed residential subdivision on Union Church Road in Carthage.
The heavily anticipated, quasi-judicial hearing for a 53 home subdivision on roughly 74 acres had been continued from an initial hearing on May 16.
The developer, Tri-South Builders, is applying for a special use permit, which the county requires for a major subdivision to be approved. The undeveloped land they want to build on is surrounded mostly by single-family homes and farmland. It's located in a largely rural part of the county, where residents draw water from their own wells and enjoy access to wildlife.
At the same time, residents now say Union Church Road is "like a freeway." Traffic, already a problem in their eyes, is one of the reasons neighbors oppose the new subdivision. However, there are larger questions hanging in the balance that have been resurfaced by the project.
The proposed development joins a growing list of subdivisions being put forward in the county’s traditionally agricultural and rural areas, such as Carthage and Vass, as well as the unincorporated areas.
This trend has concerned long-time residents, who see this new development as taking away from the agricultural history of the county and strength of its farming communities.
For instance, prior to the first public hearing on May 16, a petition with the goal of keeping the agricultural nature of the county’s rural areas intact had garnered upwards of 600 signatures, organizer Nicholas Lasala announced at the meeting.
It was clear as well at Thursday's hearing that residents were invested in the outcomes of the hearing. The old courtroom filled with people of all ages, while a few residents set up a spread of snacks and drinks on tables outside the room.
During the initial portion of the hearing, two attorneys squared off, with Michael Parker representing the opposition — 20-some community members, including himself — and Nick Robinson representing Tri-South.
Notable progress was made during the first public hearing. Robinson brought forth three witnesses and questioned them, before they were cross-examined by Parker. The witnesses included: Travis Fluitt, who conducted a traffic analysis for the project; Frank Dean, who did an appraisal of expected real estate values and Phillip Picerno, the project manager. (Picerno is the nephew of Commissioner Nick Picerno, and it was determined that this was not a conflict of interest in the hearing).
Robinson also submitted three pieces of evidence during the first part of the trial, including Fluitt’s traffic analysis, Dean’s appraisal of future real estate values and the county’s planning staff report.
Dean and Fluitt concluded that the project would not have a substantial impact on traffic or diminish future real estate values in the area. Fluitt also said the project would not endanger public safety, a point that Parker contested highly.
Fluitt said that, even if the amount of daily car trips doubled, the road will still have adequate capacity to handle it. He based his conclusions on what he said was the most recently available official data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation from 2016, which he added daily trips to based on an expected annual growth rate of two percent.
Upon questioning, he said there was also data available from 2020 that showed the same daily trips as the 2016 data — 2,400 vehicles per day. Fluitt said, based on this data, he would expect roughly 2,500 to 3,000 trips per day in the vicinity of the site.
Parker contested Fluitt’s report, arguing that the numbers he provided didn’t accurately reflect the area’s growth rate. During the second part of the trial, he attempted to prove this with expert testimony from Jamie Viera, the traffic analysts supervisor for the traffic survey group for NCDOT.
According to raw data taken from April of this year, Veer said the daily trips in the vicinity of the site on Union Church Road is about 3,400 per day. However, Viera clarified this data is “unfiltered” and a rough estimate.
Several more witnesses were called to the stand during the hearing, but ultimately little progress was made. Misty Leland, the county’s attorney, said that many of the witnesses may not end up having legal standing, though she allowed Parker to proceed with questioning.
Leland also said that Parker would need to provide his own traffic analysis to offer competing evidence. Parker said he would be able to get one by the next part of the hearing.
The hearing will continue at a special meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. The hearing is not expected to begin until 5:00 p.m. as commissioners will first discuss the county's 2022-2023 budget at the meeting.
