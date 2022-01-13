Another memorable year has come to a close. Another year when we continued to cope with the challenges of an on-going pandemic, while striving to return to some normalcy in our lives; from work to school to play. Thankfully, here at First Tee – Sandhills, I’m pleased to report our purpose has endured and our “new normal” was full steam ahead!
During 2021, we have grown our numbers, expanded our reach, and achieved important program advancements, both on and off the golf course.
First, we invested in broadening and strengthening our relationships with our coaches, volunteers and mentors. This was essential to the continued and improved quality of our programs. Our generous and enthusiastic leaders, both new and returning, set aside time in their year to create safe, supportive and empowering environments for our kids and teens. This, in turn, helped our youth achieve personal growth, resilience and self-confidence – all through the game of golf.
Second, we refocused on our School Program partnerships, a curriculum that allows students to experience golf (many for the first time) as a lifelong, healthy hobby that can also improve social and learning skills in all areas of their lives. We had not been able to offer these programs during the previous two school years due to the pandemic. As a result, it took time and resources to re-engage with our PE teachers, administrators and elementary schools in our chapter footprint. By providing refresher training, equipment, and offering classroom support, we worked together to create new experiences for the kiddos with a positive and successful outcome.
Finally, we re-energized our chapter-led curriculum programs to reach the communities where kids and teens spend the most time. Delivering our programs across an expanded variety of green grass facilities in the Sandhills, we were able to engage youngsters through a series of fun golf activities, challenging their new skills while building character and promoting healthy choices along the way.
During 2021, in partnership with our incredible host facilities and caring adult mentors, we delivered continuous learning, continuous application and continuous personal growth. All while having a ton of fun!
I am proud of the positive momentum we created in 2021 and hope you are, too.
As we move forward in playing a critical role to shape the futures of young people in our community, we will strengthen our mission to ensure all young people across our area have the chance to develop and grow through mentorship and character education - while enjoying the game of golf.
To those who donated their time, talents or treasures in 2021… thank you!
Not yet involved… the time is now!
Community support is what makes it possible.
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.
