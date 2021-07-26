Travel anywhere across North Carolina and folks in the tourism industry all know the same name. For 34 years, Beverly Stewart has championed the Pinehurst area.
“To say she has ‘seen it all’ is not hyperbole as she has truly seen it all since the Convention and Visitors Bureau opened its doors,” said CEO Phil Werz, “and there is not one person I have encouraged that did not know Bev. They don’t just like her, they love her.”
On Friday, July 23, Stewart retired from her role as executive vice-president of the Pinehurst Southern Pines and Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
A Pinehurst native and graduate of Pinehurst High School, Stewart is described by Werz as a “Pinehurst institution” and someone who approached her job with true Southern hospitality.
“She has seen the Home of American Golf go from a sleepy hamlet to one of the finest golf destinations in the world and the anchor site for future U.S. Open championships. She has met more meeting planners, association executives, leisure travelers and coaxed more people to come back to the Pinehurst area than you can count,” he said. “For many, she was the main reason why they returned.”
Stewart grew up on the outskirts of Pinehurst, raised on a farm located between Taylortown and Beulah Hill Church Road.
“The real scoop on what was cultivated on the farm was moonshine from the corn he raised,” she laughs, “but my father always gave it away for medicinal use. Back then you had caster oil and moonshine.”
Stewart said even though they were not prosperous, she and other children in the community received an excellent education thanks to the Tufts family. The then-owners of Pinehurst Resort hired teachers and sponsored musicians and theater groups to visit area school children. At Christmas, local children were invited to a big party at The Carolina hotel.
“It was a wonderful childhood, even though we weren’t rich. We could walk anywhere and for those of us living out in the county, it didn’t matter what color you were. The families helped and supported each other. We all worked hard in tobacco and did what we had to do.”
After graduation from high school, Stewart worked as a paralegal for a number of years. One day she saw an advertisement for an office worker at the newly opened tourism development authority office — later to become the CVB.
“I knew the history, I had lived the history. And the job was so different from what I had been doing. I wanted to be around happy people who were doing things they loved.”
She quickly moved into the group sales segment of tourism development and later earned a certification in destination marketing.
“I like to talk to people and I’m very organized and detail oriented. The meeting industry interested me because you know you’re doing your job right when everyone else thinks things are going perfectly.”
She noted that Pinehurst, in particular, was developed as a tourism destination. Reflecting on the area’s growth, Stewart said each of the big three towns in southern Moore County are doing a good job with managing growth pressure.
“I love the community we live in, in fact I love them all. I know that many people are concerned that we are killing the golden egg, but tourism has not created the increase in population...Tourism is not the big, ugly bear. Tourism is an important economic driver for the area along with agriculture.”
“Having the USGA coming back over and over, and then deciding to make this their second home. It is like getting handed the trophy that says, you have done everything right. I am just thrilled.”
