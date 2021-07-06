For at least 125 years, likely far longer, the towering Red Oak on East Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Southern Pines has held sway. But while its roots run deep, its trunk is showing its age.
“It is really vulnerable right now,” said Catrina Kelley.
A few weeks back, Kelley noticed a six-inch gap had opened in the tree’s upper trunk. She and her family have lived in the shadow of the enormous tree for over a decade and know its every nook and cranny.
“I had never seen it like that before and we were immediately thinking the tree would have to come down.”
Kelley placed an urgent call to Caleb Swope, the owner of Dave’s Tree Service in Vass. He has provided technical assistance to the family for the past few years, including previous pruning work on the Red Oak to keep the canopy thinned but healthy.
Three straps were put in place to brace the branches, but a cable installed for additional support snapped unexpectedly. Kelley said they are waiting for additional parts to arrive.
“The plan is to put pulleys in place with nine big screws. That will take weight off the top,” she said. “Any steps you take with a tree this old have to be measured. You can’t just go in and cut this time of year or cut too much out, you’ll put the tree in shock.”
With the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa expected to impact the Carolinas later this week, the Kelleys are in a race against both time and wind.
The Red Oak, sometimes called Spanish Oak, is a familiar tree across North Carolina. They typically live 150 years or more.
“We’re not 100 percent on how old the tree is, but we know for a fact it was there when our house was built in 1896,” Kelley said.
A historical image of the tree was captured by the postcard photographer E.C. Eddy sometime around 1920, when he lived in the home beneath its broad canopy.
The Kelleys, who purchased the property in 2009, expanded the home’s footprint and converted Eddy’s studio into their family room.
Shortly after moving in, they were also contacted by the town. At the time, the Southern Pines Appearance Commission was compiling a list of significant trees that would later be published in book form and is listed in the Document Center on the town’s website at southernpines.net
Many of the selected specimens are accessible in the town’s public parks while others, like the Kelley's Red Oak (Tag No. 8) can be viewed, but are located on private property.
“This tree has such a great story. We want to do what we can to save it,” Kelley said.
Steps to Manage Older Trees:
Here are few common sense tips to manage your older or more vulnerable trees:
Choose quality trees that are well-suited to the climate, structurally sound, and appropriate for the rooting zone where they will be located. It is important to take into consideration the mature height and width of the tree.
Correct pruning, especially during formative years when the structure takes shape, can be a critical factor to a tree’s overall health and longevity.
Additional pruning can also be done to prep for storms or to keep branches away from power lines, but it is best to leave this work to a certified arborist or tree removal professional.
Homeowners can also conduct their own pre-storm assessment of trees to identify potential trouble spots. Experts suggest watching for cracks in the trunk or major limbs, hollow or decayed areas, trees that lean or are located in proximity to utility lines, branches that extend over roofs, and shelf-like fungus or mushrooms on the tree.
When you contact an arborist or tree care professional, they can “talk trees” and educate you on exactly what to watch for in specific trees. You will learn about potential weaknesses, common diseases, pest problems, preventive pruning, and different challenges each species faces in order to weather the storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.