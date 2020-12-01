Decades of Moore County history narrated in the pages of The Pilot is headed to the North Carolina State Archives to be preserved on microfilm.
“Newspaper was not meant to last,” said Amanda Brown, director of Southern Pines Public Library. “Depending on the age, they are just deteriorating.”
The library has been the recipient of bound volumes of newspapers since 1942, but over time the pages have become brittle and vulnerable to damage. Brown said the transfer of approximately 220 bound volumes to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Office was initiated by former library director Lynn Thompson, though the pandemic slowed progress.
“These bound books are big and need a lot of room to store. We also have had people come in to do research and will cut an article out of the page,” Brown said.
Microfilm is the most stable medium to ensure longevity of the materials. Placing the high-quality images on microfilm is also the first necessary step before the historical newspapers can be digitized. DigitalNC is a free online resource provided by the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center, supported by the State Library and its partners. It is the state’s hub for the Digital Public Library of America.
“Being able to go back on microfilm or digitized and look at newspapers, even just the advertisements are fascinating. The cultural changes you see. It is like a time capsule,” Brown said. “In assessing the collection, the concern from both the library and the State Archives is that these materials will be beyond help and filming if allowed to stay in their current state.”
The State Archives will retain The Pilot’s editions on microfilm and Brown said the local library will purchase copies at a cost of $28 each, as they become available, that patrons may access at the downtown flagship library and, eventually, digital copies online. In addition, the Moore County Public Library also stores microfilm copies of The Pilot from 1965-1968 and 1974-1978.
