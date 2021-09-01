Scores from year-end tests administered this past spring have confirmed educators’ and parents’ fears about how the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected student learning.
Results from the 2020-2021 school year show a sharp decline in Moore County Schools students’ reading and math levels across the board over the last two years.
That reflects the broader trend around North Carolina since the last statewide testing in 2018-2019, before the awkward shift of public education to an entirely virtual format at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and then an uneven adoption of part-time classroom learning for much of last year.
North Carolina’s public school students take End-of-Grade tests in reading and math every year from third through eighth grade. High school students take four End-of-Course tests before graduating: English 2, Biology, Math 1 and Math 3.
Their scores indicate whether or not their mastery of those subjects is commensurate with their grade level — or, in some cases, whether they’re ahead of the curve and on track to be what the state calls “college and career ready.”
On Wednesday the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released test data from the 2020-2021 school year for students at every school in the state. Federal and state requirements for student performance testing were waived for the 2019-2020 school year, as schools nationwide were operating on a purely virtual mode at the end of that year.
From grades three through eight, Moore County Schools saw the percentage of students who scored at least a Level 3 on the math EOG, which indicates grade-level proficiency, fall from 58.6 percent in 2019 to 46 percent this past spring.
In 2019, 60 percent of students in the district scored Level 3 or above on the reading EOG. This past year that fell to 50 percent in grades four through eight and 58 percent in third grade, but still remains significantly higher than the statewide rate. .
The state’s score reports pull out each district’s and school’s third-grade reading data, as third grade is considered a make-or-break point for lifetime literacy.
Reports for all of North Carolina’s public schools tell a similar story. EOG passing rates statewide fell by an average of 12 percentage points in reading and 18.5 percentage points in math in grades three through eight. Third-grade reading performance fell from a proficiency rate of 57 percent in 2019 to 45 percent this year.
Moore County Schools saw mixed results on the high school End-of-Course tests. The percentage of high school students performing at grade level on the English 2 test rose from 62 percent in 2019 to 66 percent last year. Math 3 proficiency rates rose a couple of percentage points too.
But fewer students scored at least a Level 3 on the Biology EOC, and the district’s proficiency rate in Math 1 fell from 54 percent to 32. Proficiency rates at Pinecrest and Union Pines remained comfortably above the state’s, while North Moore’s were lower in all subjects except Math 1.
School grades waived
Normally, the state uses those proficiency rates to assign a performance grade to each individual school on an A-through-F scale. Student growth is also factored in, but to a much smaller extent.
But that grading system will be suspended for at least one more year through an extension of federal and state waivers relieving schools from being graded based on students’ scores from the 2020-2021 school year.
Catherine Truitt, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, said that last year’s data aren’t an appropriate measure of school quality. Instead, they’ll be used to inform strategies as educators work to help students recover from a year of disrupted learning.
“We know the 2020-21 school year was incredibly challenging for students, families and educators,” Truitt said. “We need to remember these results are only a snapshot of a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers, and administrators.”
Across the district, Moore County Schools recorded disparities in student scores from school to school. Reading proficiency levels in grades four through eight ranged from 22 percent at Robbins Elementary to 70 percent at West End Elementary.
McDeeds Creek, Highfalls Elementary, Pinehurst Elementary, and Sandhills Farm Life all saw at least half of their third graders score a Level 4 or 5 on the reading EOC, indicating that they’re on track to be prepared for college.
But at Aberdeen Elementary, Robbins and Southern Pines Elementary, less than half of their third graders performed at grade level.
On the math End-of-Grade test in grades three through eight, the proportion of students to score a Level 3 or better ranged from 22 percent at Elise Middle to 62 percent at West Pine Middle, and from 24 percent at Aberdeen Elementary to 75 percent at West End.
Impact evenly felt
Moore County Schools’ four state-designated “low performing schools” saw backslides in student proficiency since the 2019 testing, but so did some of the district’s higher-rated schools.
Those four schools — Aberdeen Elementary, Robbins Elementary, Elise Middle and Southern Middle — were all “D” rated schools based on students’ scores on the 2019 EOC tests. Even though the state has now gone two years without assigning school performance grades, those schools will retain their “low performing” classification.
One of the sharpest proficiency declines from 2019 to 2020 was at Elise, where the percentage of students performing at grade level in math fell from 42 percent to 22 percent. But overall the district’s lower- and higher-rated schools all lost similar ground in math and reading over those two years.
Math proficiency rates at Southern Middle fell from 39 percent to 29 percent. West Pine Middle, a “B” graded school, lost 11 percentage points in math proficiency over the same two years: falling from 73 percent to 62 percent.
Southern fell from 46 percent of students proficient in reading in 2019 to 41 percent in 2021, where West Pine saw its math proficiency rate fall even more: from 71 percent to 62 percent.
Crains Creek and New Century, which had more middle-of-the-road proficiency rates in 2019, fared slightly worse. Those schools saw their math proficiency rates fall by 14 points and 13 points, respectively. Both schools lost about 13 percentage points in their reading proficiency rates.
Charter school performance
Students at public charter schools take the same year-end tests as their peers in traditional public schools. Typically charter schools are also rated under the same school accountability system.
The Academy of Moore County in Aberdeen, which serves grades K-5, was the only public school in Moore County to earn an “A” rating from the state in 2019. It maintained high proficiency levels in 2021, with 86 percent of its students scoring at least a Level 3 in math.
Just over 82 percent of third graders at The Academy tested on grade level last year in reading, along with 69 percent of fourth- and fifth-graders.
Sandhills Theater Arts Renaissance School in Vass, a K-12 charter, had 67 percent of third graders and 69 percent of students in grades 4-8 test proficient in reading. STARS math proficiency rate in grades 3-8 was 69 percent.
Moore Montessori Community School, the county’s newest charter school, administered End-of-Grade tests for the first time in 2021. The school is still working on growing through the grade levels, and served kindergarten through fourth grade last year.
In reading, 65 percent of MMCS third graders scored at least a Level 3, as did 50 percent of its fourth graders. The school had a lower proficiency rate on the math EOG, with 40 percent of students scoring a Level 3 or better.
