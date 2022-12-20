Handling some 50,000 vehicles every day, the Pinehurst Traffic Circle is the busiest intersection in Moore County.
But whether it’s more accurately described as iconic or infamous is a subject of some debate.
North Carolina’s transportation department has spent most of the last decade brainstorming ways to improve traffic flow at the intersection of U.S. 15-501, N.C. 2 and N.C. 211.
On a good day, approaching and navigating the circa 1956 five-spoke roundabout inevitably adds several minutes of drive time for resigned motorists traveling around and through Moore County. But increases in traffic at peak periods, combined with accidents, can bring traffic to a standstill inside the circle.
But the circle is also considered an integral piece of Pinehurst’s National Park Service-administered historic district. It’s also, for all its detractors, relatively user-friendly.
So Pinehurst’s Village Council has been reluctant to embrace any of the dozen or so conceptual designs presented by traffic engineers for moving cars through the area more quickly. Those have ranged from signals regulating vehicles entering the circle, to adding smaller roundabouts at the main connection points to move traffic in both directions through the primary circle, to building a U.S. 15-501 overpass or tunnel.
But without a clear way forward, the window of opportunity to overhaul the circle within the next 10 years is closing. By 2045, daily traffic around the circle is expected to increase to 70,000 vehicles.
This past summer, DOT engineers offered a “continuous flow” intersection that would completely supplant the Traffic Circle as it exists today with traditional north-south and east-west lanes regulated by traffic signals. Traffic on N.C. 2 in Pinehurst would access the intersection via N.C. 211.
The response from village leaders was tepid at best, and since June they have not taken the issue under serious consideration.
“All indications that we provided to them were that we need to know the direction we’re going by the end of this year, 2022, if we’re going to keep the project on schedule,” said Patrick Norman, the engineer who oversees the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division 8, including Moore County.
The schedule in question is bound by the U.S. Open golf championships Pinehurst No. 2 will host in 2024 and 2029. To complete a significant overhaul to the circle by the end of 2028, construction will have to begin no later than the summer of 2025.
Preparing to start building also involves several years of lead time for DOT to design improvements, survey the intersection, buy up any necessary rights-of-way, move utility lines and coordinate with the National Park Service.
“If you delay that six months you might as well delay a full year,” Norman said. “The timeframe for construction is about three years so you really don’t have any cushion.”
While there’s no hard deadline for the Village Council to endorse a concept to modify or replace the traffic circle, falling too far behind the current project schedule may jeopardize $52 million in funding the state has earmarked for the project.
North Carolina funds major road improvements in 10-year cycles. The Traffic Circle is slated as part of the 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program.
If work on the circle is pushed beyond the 2029 back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Opens, that funding won’t necessarily carry over to the next cycle.
“Depending on the new schedule, it could lose what we call ‘committed status,’ so it could have to compete again in the next round of project selections,” said Norman.
“We have a large program and we have a lot of projects and a lot of needs across the state, so it’s very competitive and it’s not great to lose their place in the schedule.”
So it’s with a new sense of urgency that the Village Council will resume discussion of the options for improving the circle in the new year. While engineers describe the continuous-flow intersection as the best long-term solution, there are other options on the table that would provide for more efficient traffic flow as demand on the circle increases.
“We’re trying to work on plans and decision-making in a way that matches their ability to engineer and construct in a certain period of time,” said Mayor John Strickland.
“The project itself, and overall funding for that, to my understanding is not in jeopardy. We just need to be trying to identify the right solutions and work with DOT and let them start their engineering and plans for the next several years.”
Though the circle is located in Pinehurst, it’s used by many southern Moore County residents along with through-travelers. So the Village Council has been shy of treating improvements as a local need.
But that could change as the circle becomes more congested and other drivers join Pinehurst residents in using local roads to circumvent it.
Norman said that DOT engineers have been working with local civic groups and other organizations to educate residents about the options for the circle and how the proposed continuous-flow intersection would operate.
“We’re tasked with providing the solution that’s going to work. We try to be sensitive to the various levels of attachment in the community,” said Norman.
“It’s very heavily focused on local cooperation and input, so that’s kind of where we are.”
