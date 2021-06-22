Moore County Schools teachers and students who aren’t taking the summer off from learning got a visit from N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt on Tuesday.
Truitt spent the entire morning between McDeeds Creek Elementary, Southern Middle and Aberdeen Primary, where the district’s PowerUp Summer Academy has been in progress for the last week.
The academy is a significant expansion of Moore County Schools’ usual summer school programs. All K-12 students throughout the district were offered the option to participate.
That’s in keeping with state legislation directing school districts to offer 30 days of in-person summer instruction this year to help students catch up after last year’s hybrid of virtual and classroom teaching.
Moore County Schools is funding the program, this year and for the summer of 2022, with $3.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.
Truitt also stopped at The Academy of Moore, a K-5 public charter school, on Tuesday for a question-and-answer session with school staff and board members.
See Sunday’s edition of The Pilot for a full report on Moore County Schools’ summer learning program and Superintendent Truitt’s visit.
