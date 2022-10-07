A critical link that first-responders use to communicate with each other across departments and geography temporarily went down last week just as the worst effects of Tropical Storm Ian moved across the state.
The 52-minute outage on Sept. 30 happened after the storm damaged a microwave-transmitting antenna in Harnett County for VIPER, the radio system that public safety workers use to share information during emergencies. Short for Voice Interoperability Plan for Emergency Responders, the system is managed by the N.C. Highway Patrol and serves over 143,000 users in 64 counties.
Reports of hurricane-related hazards were pouring into 911 centers when police, firefighters and paramedics in the Sandhills began experiencing issues with the system.
“It caused some problems,” Mike Cameron, chief of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department and assistant manager for the town, said in a phone interview. “I’m not going to say it caused any real emergency problems, but when you can’t get out on the radio that’s always an issue. It made us back up and adjust our operations for a little bit.”
VIPER was first implemented by police and fire departments across Moore County in 2014. Before the system went online, messages between agencies responding to emergency events were relayed through the county’s 911 communications center in Carthage — a step that consumed precious time in urgent situations.
Issues with the system are “highly unusual,” according to Cameron. He said VIPER worked reliably during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“We’ve not really had any issues at all until (Ian),” he said.
In an email to The Pilot, Scot Brooks, head of Emergency Management for Moore County, said the outage created “communications challenges with our emergency response partners.” Those agencies, he said, had “sporadic issues” reaching the county’s 911 center by radio, “so they switched to other talk groups and/or utilized cell phones to contact us.”
“Our UHF Radio Dispatch infrastructure and computerized dispatch system continued working without issue, so we were able to push emergency calls out to the response agencies without interruption,” Brooks said, adding that his department has “disaster plans in place for communications-related outages.”
Sgt. Christopher Knox, public information officer for the Highway Patrol, said VIPER’s operations center observed “degradation of service” stemming from the Harnett County tower at 5:20 p.m. and sent two technicians out to make repairs. Radios in the affected counties went into “site trunking,” an error code denoting limited connectivity.
Knox said “all users affiliated with a particular site” remained able to “communicate amongst themselves during the incident.” Service was restored at 6:13 p.m., he said.
Funding for the state’s VIPER infrastructure — a network comprising over 200 transmitter towers — comes from the N.C. General Assembly. The annual cost of operating and maintaining the system is about $7 million, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
Chief Phillip Richardson of the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department said his team “always has a contingency plan” in case VIPER fails during a major storm.
“We make sure we leave somebody in the station that can handle dispatching on our end along with the county,” he said. “We’ve got back-up redundancies, so it all worked out.”
Heavy rains and high winds from Ian disrupted life in Moore County, at one point leaving nearly a quarter of the area’s electricity customers without power. The storm dumped about 4 inches of rain on the county and brought peak wind gusts of 45 mph, according to data from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Still, the storm was far less destructive than hurricanes Matthew or Florence, which both caused extensive flooding in parts of the Sandhills.
“Most of what we had was downed trees or blown transformers or trees rubbing on power lines,” Richardson said. “We were lucky with the way the storm shifted when it came over us. We didn’t get it as bad as we could have.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
