North Carolina will receive about $109 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration for electric vehicle charging stations.
“Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and demand, and we need to make sure the state is ready for this shift,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Our federal partners recognize this, and these funds will be invaluable in making sure North Carolina is ready for the future.”
The new grant is funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The program aims to develop a network of 500,000 charging stations along alternative fuel corridors. The closest routes to Moore County are along Interstates 95 and 40.
The plan will place an electric vehicle charging station every 50 miles along the alternative fuel route, and the stations will have chargers capable of charging four vehicles simultaneously. Future funding plans to focus on community-based electric vehicle infrastructure.
The program aims to “bring resources to communities most impacted by climate change, pollution and environmental hazards” through the Justice40 Initiative.
Further, the program supports the goals of an executive order Gov. Roy Cooper signed earlier this year that would:
* reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions to at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050; and
* increase the number of zero-emission vehicles to at least 1,250,000 by 2030 and increase the sale of electric vehicles so that 50 percent of new vehicle sales are zero-emission by 2030.
While Moore County is not directly affected by these funds, it is making strides in the electric vehicle realm.
The Southern Pines Town Council recently approved the development of three electric vehicle charging stations through a lease agreement with Go Pines. The stations are set to be at Reservoir Park and in a public parking lot on Bennett Street.
There are currently two public charging stations in Moore County, located in Southern Pines and Pinehurst. In Southern Pines, the station outside of the library off Bennett Street can charge up to three cars. There are four other charging stations in Southern Pines, but they are privately owned with limited public access.
VinFast Automotive — the Vietnam-based manufacturer of electric vehicles — will be setting up a factory just north of Moore County in the next two years for car assembly and battery manufacturing. Toyota has also announced plans to build an EV battery plant outside Liberty in Randolph County, and the company is said to be close to announcing it may expand that investment with an electric vehicle manufacturing facility of its own.
“North Carolina is quickly becoming the center of our country’s emerging, clean energy economy,” Cooper said in a statement. “VinFast’s transformative project will bring many good jobs to our state, along with a healthier environment as more electric vehicles take to the road to help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Cooper’s fantasy goals are all based on the false premises that CO2 (humans exhale it, plants call it food) is a threat to the environment (not) and that man-made climate change exists. (Thoroughly debunked years ago). “increase the number of zero-emission vehicles“ More lies. Emissions due to the manufacture of battery cars and their batteries and the power plants that provide the electricity to charge those batteries far exceed those related to gasoline and diesel cars. If you have to lie about what you’re selling, it probably isn’t worth much. Sounds like desperation as the reality of the unpopularity of battery cars becomes obvious. The real question is the motive - follow the money and how Putin and the CCP fund the greenies through the back door. Frack everywhere - including under Moore County with our known reserves of wonderful coal and natural gas.
The best way to tell that a product is unwanted is when government confiscates our hard-earned tax dollars to prop up something no one wants. What a waste. Just like all this E85 cars we were supposed to be driving. Has everyone already forgotten the E85 gas station in Southern Pines? Another government-funded belly flop. Coal-powered battery cars are going nowhere without government subsidies, like building a house of cards. The most renewable fuel is good-old Dino Power, fossil fuels. Plants and animals die. God turns them into fuel for humans. Limitless and so useful for other things like plastics, chemicals, paints, clothing, etc.
