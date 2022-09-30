Electric Vehicle

Image features an electric vehicle charging. 

 Courtesy of the N.C. Department of Transportation

North Carolina will receive about $109 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration for electric vehicle charging stations.

“Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and demand, and we need to make sure the state is ready for this shift,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Our federal partners recognize this, and these funds will be invaluable in making sure North Carolina is ready for the future.”

Kent Misegades

Cooper’s fantasy goals are all based on the false premises that CO2 (humans exhale it, plants call it food) is a threat to the environment (not) and that man-made climate change exists. (Thoroughly debunked years ago). “increase the number of zero-emission vehicles“ More lies. Emissions due to the manufacture of battery cars and their batteries and the power plants that provide the electricity to charge those batteries far exceed those related to gasoline and diesel cars. If you have to lie about what you’re selling, it probably isn’t worth much. Sounds like desperation as the reality of the unpopularity of battery cars becomes obvious. The real question is the motive - follow the money and how Putin and the CCP fund the greenies through the back door. Frack everywhere - including under Moore County with our known reserves of wonderful coal and natural gas.

Kent Misegades

The best way to tell that a product is unwanted is when government confiscates our hard-earned tax dollars to prop up something no one wants. What a waste. Just like all this E85 cars we were supposed to be driving. Has everyone already forgotten the E85 gas station in Southern Pines? Another government-funded belly flop. Coal-powered battery cars are going nowhere without government subsidies, like building a house of cards. The most renewable fuel is good-old Dino Power, fossil fuels. Plants and animals die. God turns them into fuel for humans. Limitless and so useful for other things like plastics, chemicals, paints, clothing, etc.

