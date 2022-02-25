More than 100 people gathered at the Aberdeen Recreation Station on Friday for a town hall-style event called in response to an ongoing scam involving TD Bank.
The forum was organized by state Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County. McInnis said many of his constituents recently received printed checks and other documents in the mail for bank accounts they had not opened.
“What we believe might have happened (…) is that some organization in this area that we each have a common thread with was hacked at some point in time,” McInnis told the audience. “It appears that information might have gone on the dark web and that information might have been purchased by somebody, and then TD Bank just happened to be the victim also.”
The goal of the meeting, according to McInnis, was to hear from people who had been targeted by scammers in order to identify any common denominators among the victims.
“What we’re not going to do here today is solve this problem,” he said. “But the way we’re going to eat this elephant is one bite at a time.”
Other officials who spoke during the forum included state Rep. Jamie Boles, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Representatives from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI were also on hand.
The TD Bank accounts that were opened using residents’ information follows a larger trend that leaders at the bank and across the banking industry have recognized in recent months.
“We know it was a big spike, and it affected less than 1 percent of the population down in that market from what we can tell,” said Hugh Allen, regional president of TD Bank in North Carolina. “We did see a spike in activity across the banking industry in January. Luckily we were able to respond to that and get accounts closed. Even when people were receiving checks, the accounts were already closed.”
Individuals who were affected by the scam are set to receive a letter from the bank with steps to sign up for a free year of credit monitoring through the company Fraud Defender.
“With fraudulency on the rise in this industry and in the world, identity theft is something that all individuals need to be hyper vigilant about,” said Kate Toy, a vice president and senior corporate communications manager with TD Bank. “There is a good possibility that their information has been used to open accounts in other institutions, so they need to be aware of their accounts and their credit reports.”
The nearest TD Bank location is more than 100 miles from Moore County. The bank said it was not aware of any local data breach that the scammers may have been able to exploit. An ongoing investigation with the bank is looking into the source of the fraudulent accounts.
“We have been working with the local officials in that market and are having conversations around it,” Allen said. “I can tell you the data breach was not with us.”
