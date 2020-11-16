Jalen Isiah Leach

Jalen Isiah Leach

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTOGRAPH

More than two years have passed since Jalen Isiah Leach was found dead near an apartment complex in Southern Pines, but no one has been charged in his slaying.

The state hopes to change that by offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual who shot Leach, whose body was located on a walking path behind Brookside Apartments on May 8, 2018.

Leach, 22, grew up in Southern Pines but was living in Cameron at the time of his death. No suspects were ever named in connection with the shooting, which is still being treated as an active case by the Southern Pines Police Department.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the "arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” for Leach’s killing.

Information can be shared by calling the police department at 910-693-4110 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500, according to a news release from Cooper's office.

