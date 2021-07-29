Hoke County has been chosen as the subject of a comprehensive survey of historic buildings and landscapes planned from 2021-23. Funding for this architectural survey comes from the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund (ESHPF), administered by the National Park Service, for hurricanes Florence and Michael.
Because the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared a major disaster in Hoke County following Hurricane Florence, the county is an eligible location for planning projects intended to document degree of damage from past storms as well as provide preparedness for future disasters.
Hoke County was selected from among other eligible counties because the State Historic Preservation Office (HPO) has not previously conducted a comprehensive architectural survey of the county.
The 2021-2023 architectural survey will intensively document historic buildings and landscapes from the early 19th century through the 1970s, including those in Raeford and rural areas. Data gathered during the survey will assist Hoke County in planning for the preservation of its historic resources.
The State of North Carolina has hired New South Associates, Inc., a Stone Mountain, Ga. -based cultural resources consulting firm, to complete the project. Architectural survey entails documentation of buildings and landscapes that are at least 50 years old. Fieldworkers take photographs, draw site plans, and collect oral history from people they meet on site. They conduct a limited amount of archival research to establish countywide patterns of historical development. New South Associates, Inc. will also identify properties that appear to be potentially eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as historic districts. The project will conclude no later than September 2023.
At the conclusion of the survey, the HPO will share the final report and geospatial data collected during fieldwork with the National Park Service and will retain all materials from the survey as part of the statewide architectural record. Public access to the information will be available through HPOWEB, the HPO’s geographic information system, which is accessible online at http://gis.ncdcr.gov/hpoweb/.
For more information on the Hoke County Comprehensive Architectural Survey, contact Elizabeth C. King, Architectural Survey Coordinator for the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, at elizabeth.king@ncdcr.gov or 919-814-6580, or Brittany Hyder of New South Associates, at bhyder@newsouthassoc.com or 336-379-0433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.