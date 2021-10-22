Nearly five years after it was breached by the state, the Woodlake dam’s spillway could be rebuilt through a line item in the state’s proposed budget.
Keith Allison, principal for the investment company that owns Woodlake in eastern Moore County, said the $9.6 million project is included in the budget proposed by the N.C. House of Representatives.
While Woodlake was not among the four dams singled out for repair in the state senate’s spending plan, Allison said that senators Tom McInnis of Moore County and Kirk DeViere of Cumberland County have both expressed support for the project.
Multiple parties stand to benefit from rebuilding the dam and allowing the massive lake to be refilled. The main benefit: mitigation of flooding in communities downstream of the gated subdivision. Ironically, it was concerns about flooding that prompted the state to breach the dam in the first place.
Following years of deferred maintenance, the dam was nearly ruptured by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. When the German company that owned Woodlake at the time failed to repair the compromised dam, the state intervened by breaching the spillway and draining the community’s centerpiece lake.
But the state’s decision had unintended consequences. Without a functional dam, there was no way to impound water in the 1,200-acre lake when Hurricane Florence pummeled the Sandhills in 2018.
“When the state breached it, I don’t think they were aware of the damage that would create downstream,” said Allison, adding that the breach caused “tremendous flooding” at Fort Bragg and in Spring Lake. “It was a Catch-22.”
Allison’s company, Atlantic National Capital, bought Woodlake at auction earlier this year for $3.5 million. He said he spent much of the summer lobbying for the construction of a new spillway.
The project was originally included in House Bill 500, or the N.C. Disaster Relief and Flood Mitigation Act of 2021. Concerns about the bill’s $200 million price tag prompted legislators to recast Woodlake and several other projects as separate line items in the budget.
Allison said he’s optimistic that the project will be included in the final spending plan.
“I would say it’s got a pretty good chance because of all the benefits it creates,” he said. “It’s one of the projects in the budget that has the biggest impact for the fewest dollars. You can take care of all that flood mitigation for under $10 million, which is about five times less than the damage from Florence. It’s a good return on investment for the state.”
Another benefactor, Allison said, would be the county, which lost more than $384,000 in annual tax revenue after the dam was breached. He said the project would also bring the Woodlake community, which is home to about 2,000 people, one step closer to regaining its namesake lake.
That is the hope of the Restore Woodlake Committee, a group of property owners that won a class action lawsuit against the subdivision’s former owners in 2018. The committee successfully argued that the ex-owners’ negligence led to the loss of the lake, adversely affecting residents’ property values and quality of life.
Charlie Jones, co-chairman of the committee, estimates that construction of the spillway would take at least a year to complete. Even after the project is finished, he said, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality would need to approve the impoundment of water at the lake.
Still, Jones said the proposed budget item is a “light at the end of the tunnel that doesn’t have a locomotive attached to it.”
In a text message on Wednesday, McInnis said the General Assembly was still negotiating the budget with Gov. Roy Cooper’s staff behind closed doors. Rep. Jamie Boles, whose district includes Moore County, said he did not wish to “speculate” about what might be included in the budget.
