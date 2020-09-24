N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced an additional $40 million in pandemic relief funds would be set aside to help small businesses pay fixed costs a business cannot easily control on its own.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy – powering our local communities and giving back in so many ways. They deserve our support, and this new initiative can help them weather this tough time,” Cooper said, during a Sept. 22 press conference.
Administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) can provide up to $20,000 in relief funds per qualifying business location. Businesses that have not been able to operate during the COVID-19 period may apply for four months of mortgage interest or rent expenses, and utility expenses for up to two of their locations.
Eligible industry applicants include amusement parks, banquet catering halls, bars and taverns, bowling alleys, indoor fitness and recreation centers, movie theaters, and museums.
The application period is expected to open soon. Eligible applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses must certify that they were closed during the period April 1 through July 31, 2020; and they expect to be able to operate after the COVID crisis has passed; and they have not been reimbursed by any other federal source for the expenses for which they seek reimbursement through this program.
Learn more about the MURR program by registering for one of the free educational webinars offered by the Department of Commerce. For the webinar schedule and additional information on the program, visit www.nccommerce.com/murr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.