The North Carolina state legislature approved a $27.9 billion state budget last Friday that includes money for several local organizations or efforts.
Now in its second year, the budget makes minor adjustments based on the two-year budget approved last November. Highlights include pay raises for teachers and other state employees, infrastructure investments and funding for school safety and economic development initiatives.
The budget does not include any tax breaks, but it earmarks $1 billion in reserves for inflation concerns and increases the state’s reserves.
“This is a good and sensible budget for the current economic climate we find ourselves in, here in North Carolina and across our nation,” state Rep. Jamie Boles said. “With the current record-high inflation and hints of a recession on the horizon, as legislators we felt it was important to make sure North Carolina’s rainy-day fund was prepared to address unforeseen future economic issues that impact our state.”
As for local funding, the budget includes $4.45 million for projects, with much of that funding going toward the airport and the county’s economic development arm, Moore County Partners in Progress.
The budget includes:
Moore County Airport: $2.5 million for capital improvements or equipment;
Eastwood Fire Department: $100,000 for capital improvements or equipment;
Eagle Springs Fire Department: $300,000 for capital improvements or equipment;
Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, Inc. - $200,000 in support of its new dental clinic;
Moore County Partners in Progress: $1.2 million for economic development opportunities;
The Village of Pinehurst Harness Track: $50,000 for capital improvements and equipment; and
TIDES, Inc.: $100,000 for outpatient treatment to pregnant women with opioid use disorder.
The budget is pending the approval of Gov. Roy Cooper.
