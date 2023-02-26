The first time he was dropped off at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Daniel Roberts was like any other young child in a new environment: unsure of himself, nervous around the staff and other children, but not quite sure where he would rather be.
Roberts went on to become the club’s 2015 Youth of the Year. He graduated from Pinecrest and then East Carolina University and now works as a television news producer for WNCN.
He returned to the club on Thursday night, along with several other previous Youth of the Year honorees, to celebrate its 25th anniversary and welcome a 2023 inductee into their ranks.
“I remember my first time walking into this Boys and Girls Club so many years ago,” Roberts told a crowd of club staff, volunteers and supporters.
“I was so nervous, really stepping out of my comfort zone because I was basically one of the shyest people you would ever come across. One that would not ever, I would say, do something like this, speaking in front of you all.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was founded in 1998. With seed money from the national organization and a $500,000 donation from the Dedman family of Pinehurst Resort, the club opened its doors a year later in the former Southern Pines fire station.
Over the last 25 years thousands of children, most from southern Moore County, have come through the club’s after school and summer programs. It currently numbers nearly 600 members. The club’s after school programs serve an average of 328 students a day between four sites: The Logan-Blake Unit in Pinehurst, Trinity Unit at Moore Montessori Community School in Southern Pines, the Baxter Teen Center at the club’s original site, and Sandhills Community College.
On paper, the club provides a supervised setting with games and enrichment activities. In practice, its members have a community where it’s safe to set ambitious goals and programs that impart the skills to achieve them.
That’s what Roberts found as he formed steadfast friendships and got involved in the community. Becoming a club ambassador as Youth of the Year opened up networking opportunities and helped him identify a passion for journalism.
“If you really want to know what you’re investing your money in, just look at the next generation of Youth of the Year and see where we all are now,” he said.
On Thursday night the club named its next teen member to watch out for: Ja’Torian Medley. Known as JT to his friends, the Pinecrest sophomore is an honor student who plays varsity football and junior varsity basketball.
As Youth of the Year, he’ll receive a $1,000 scholarship and a new laptop computer as well as a chance to compete for the statewide honor in April. Medley hopes to go to college at UNC or UGA to study business. His main goal is to achieve financial security at a young age, maybe through real estate, so that he can pay it forward and give others a helping hand.
“I’ve always been fascinated with business and seeing people becoming successful in business and it made me want to go and chase that dream,” Medley said.
Youth of the Year winners are selected by a panel of community judges. Finalists are judged based on academic record, club and school attendance, community service, and interviews.
Runner-up Precious Dunn plans to try for Youth of the Year again next year. Walking past the pictures and names of past winners in the club lobby almost every day has helped solidify that particular aim in Dunn’s mind.
Dunn describes herself as indecisive, but thanks to the club has learned to set goals and stick with them. Her older brother Cory Dunn was this year’s third Youth of the Year finalist.
“They will help you evolve into the best person you can be and help you stay on the right path and make the right decisions,” she said. “They welcome you with open arms and they will get you involved. Even if you’re scared.”
Club CEO Steve Kastner also recognized Trinity Unit director Katrina Williams as the Boys and Girls Club’s staff member of the year. Michelle Jarecki was named volunteer of the year and Linda Schneiter is board member of the year.
Proceeds from the Youth of the Year event will help pay for the hot meals served at the Boys and Girls Club sites every day. Providing daily meals to every child who attends runs the club about $2,500 monthly.
Deon Allbrooks, the club’s director of operations, ended the evening on a note of gratitude for the Boys and Girls Club’s financial support over the years. Allbrooks grew up in Southern Pines before the club was established.
“My mission and my drive is to give every kid in this county the opportunity that I did not have,” he said.
“This 25th year anniversary is not only dear to my heart, but it helps me to continue to understand what’s in my hands and what’s in my heart for these kids, and the drive that we will continue to push to change a generation in this community.”
