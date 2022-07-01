IMG_6354.jpeg

Police cars at the corner of Spring Lake Road and U.S. 15-501 near the scene of the standoff Friday morning.

A standoff involving law enforcement and an individual barricaded in a vehicle on U.S. 15-501 north of the traffic circle near the Pinehurst No. 6 and Village Acres communities ended after four hours Friday afternoon.

According to Kristin Bunton, public affairs officer for the village of Pinehurst, there is no active threat, as of 2:30 p.m., but the area is still a crime scene.

A law enforcement official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said here was one armed subject barricaded, and no shots were fired.

More than three miles of U.S. 15-501 was originally blocked off. As of 2:30 p.m., the roadblock was condensed to 1 mile of 15-501 between Page Road North and Juniper Lake Road.

Pinehurst Police Department would not confirm the nature of the incident, but several posts on social media state a driver of a pickup truck is involved in a standoff with law enforcement.

Bunton said the officers were "serving a warrant."

Mitch Puritz, who lives in the Pinehurst No. 6 community, left the neighborhood from Spring Lake Road at around 10:15 a.m., where he saw an "older model truck" with a camper shell over the bed, pulled over on the shoulder of the southbound lane of 15-501.

"Two cops had their guns drawn over the hoods (of their cars)," Puritz said of a Pinehurst Police car and an unmarked SUV.

Puritz was diverted to a right turn on 15-501, and then he took a left onto Juniper Lake Road to get to the traffic circle.

"Cop cars were coming each way with their lights on," Puritz said of his commute.

He returned back to the neighborhood shortly after, and saw law enforcement checking the bed of the truck.

FullSizeR.jpeg

Trucks from Eastwood Fire Department block U.S. 15-501 at the McCaskill Road intersection with an ongoing incident involving law enforcement down the highway.

Included in the road block, where authorities are not allowing traffic in or out is the Christ Way Church and Daycare, which is under lockdown.

Law enforcement from Pinehurst, Southern Pines, the Moore County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

