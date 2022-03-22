It make take six months or more to get permits for septic systems in Moore County, a delay that could significantly slow down home construction in the Sandhills.
The hold-up is largely the result of an acute shortage of staff in the county’s sewage site division, a subsection of the environmental health department, Interim Health Director Matt Garner explained at a Board of Commissioners meeting last week.
“Due to a period of staffing shortages coupled with considerable county wide growth, Moore County’s currently experiencing a backlog of septic system permits, with wait times of up to six months or more in some instances,” Garner said.
Garner said that, when the department is fully staffed, permit times “typically fall anywhere between 30 and 90 days.” The division currently has four vacancies out of seven total positions, with two of those positions newly created this past January.
The commissioners seemed to be aware of the problem. Commissioner Catherine Graham said that she had received two letters just that week from people who had been waiting almost nine months for their permits to get approved.
“I know I’m doing the best I can to explain to citizens (what’s going on),” she said, adding that she appreciates the efforts the staff are making to fix the problem.
Garner said things are looking up from here. Two new staff members are currently undergoing necessary training, and they’ll be able to start reviewing permits early this summer.
“Once that training process is completed, they can begin issuing permits and certainly that'll be a shot in the arm for us,” Garner said.
