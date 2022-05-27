“It’s a blessing to come here. Especially when you are in pain and you don’t have money,” said the 63-year-old, who asked to remain anonymous. A lifelong resident of Aberdeen, in his younger years he’d often worked two jobs as an orderly taking care of elderly patients.
Now retired, he had three teeth extracted on a recent Saturday on-board the St. Joseph of the Pines (SJP) mobile health clinic. He estimated it’s been at least five years since he’d last seen a dentist.
“The need for dental health, particularly in the various rural areas of our county, has not gone away since the pandemic hit. Unfortunately we have not been able to meet that need,” said Steve Kastner, president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities, SJP’s parent organization. “Now with the re-emergence and transition to an endemic phase, we feel this is the time to relaunch (Mobile Rural Health semi) and get out there.
“Anyone that has experience dental pain knows there is probably nothing worse. And not having an ability to be treated for that dental pain is very traumatic for that person and their families,” Kastner added.
Initially launched in the early 2010s, the mobile unit is an 18-wheeled truck equipped with medical supplies and two fully-furnished examination rooms. Prior to COVID-19, the truck regularly visited rural areas, primarily in the northern tier of Moore County and also Cumberland County.
Shut down by the pandemic for nearly 2.5 years, SJP Vice President Scott Brewton credits Lin Hutaff, SJP board president, with pushing for the return of the mobile health unit. The SJP Foundation has provided funding to recondition the vehicle, and a large grant was received from the Sisters of Providence, directed toward the dental clinic’s outreach.
“We worked hard to get the truck operational and back to helping people,” Hutaff said.
Dr. Philip Benton, D.D.S., a retired dentist from Whispering Pines, is currently the mobile unit’s sole dentist. He is assisted by a handful of dental assistants, and is actively recruiting additional help, including dentists and a paid dental assistant position.
Edith Kaylor coordinates the volunteer check-in teams, many of whom are residents of Belle Meade and Pine Knoll, SJP’s independent living communities.
Benton said the waiting list for dental care has reached as high as 200 patients. Most are directed to the mobile unit by the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, and local organizations serving the community. Others learn about the dental clinic’s free services through word-of-mouth from friends and family.
“On a typical day, we might see 12 patients,” Benton said. “Most come in with fairly deteriorated dental conditions. A lot of patients will get multiple extractions. If they ask for treatment and we have the time, we will see them.”
The SJP mobile health unit semi is scheduled to visit the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, located in Southern Pines, on June 23-24.
“The mobile unit is a bridge to the Moore Free Care Clinic, which is working to open their own dental clinic. We are meeting their needs until they are up and running,” Brewton said. “Lin is the one who really championed this and made it a priority to get the truck running again and coordinated with Moore Free Care Clinic. A key core value of Trinity Health Senior Communities, and St. Joseph of the Pines, is reverence for the poor. This helps us fulfill that.”
For more information about volunteering or to learn more about SJP’s mobile health unit, contact Marlena Booth at (910) 246-3126 or email marlena.booth@trinityhealth.org.
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475 or Laura@thepilot.com.
