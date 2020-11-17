St. Joseph of the Pines will reduce capacity in its skilled nursing care facility from 100 to 60 beds over the next few months, the organization announced Tuesday.
The change is indicative of a national downward trend for skilled nursing, often the highest and most expensive level of care for the elderly.
In a letter distributed to residents and colleagues, St. Joseph of the Pines (SJP) Vice President Scott Brewton said there has been a steady decline in the demand for skilled nursing services in recent years, while demand for independent living accommodations has grown.
“After a careful review and analysis with our parent company Trinity Health Senior Communities and our St. Joseph of the Pines Board of Directors, we have determined that our current skilled nursing care bed capacity is much larger than needed,” stated Brewton. “By re-sizing and reconfiguring our services to best meet resident needs, we are protecting and maximizing resident investments by ensuring the most efficient and effective use of St. Joseph of the Pines' financial resources and securing resident access to the full continuum of senior care services.”
SJP staff will provide assistance to residents impacted by the decision to help move or relocate to another appropriate facility, or to a family member’s home with the support of home health services. There is no set timeline for the ongoing progression, though Brewton anticipated the reduction in capacity would be completed by spring 2021.
The 60-bed Health Center will maintain 16 private rooms reserved for the exclusive use for independent and assisted living residents who develop a need for skilled nursing or rehabilitation care. In addition, 44 beds will be available for non-resident “community customers” in need of short-term post-acute rehabilitation services.
SJP staff impacted by the change will be encouraged to transfer to other open positions available on campus or elsewhere within the organization’s aging network of services. SJP is one of the largest employers in Moore County with an estimated 400-member workforce.
“Our Memory Care facility is full. Our independent living communities are over 90 percent capacity. We are just not seeing the admits we once did with skilled nursing,” Brewton said. “That demand is not there.”
Senior living communities around the country are reducing the number of skilled nursing services and beds at a surprisingly brisk rate.
According to a February 2020 report issued by the industry-watching LeadingAge, more than 500 skilled nursing homes closed their doors between June 2015 and June 2019 — and the number of closures per year has been accelerating.
Importantly, LeadingAge found the reductions in capacity or services were not related to quality of care. More than 40 percent of nursing homes that have closed since 2015 had a 4- or 5-star overall quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Nursing Home Compare database.
High costs for skilled nursing care have certainly played a role in the decreased demand. Medicaid pays for more than 60 percent of nursing home care each year, yet does not typically cover the full cost for skilled nursing care. According to LeadingAge, a 2018 analysis of 28 state Medicaid nursing home rates and actual costs found that the Medicaid rates reimbursed for as little as 73 percent of the actual cost of care.
The availability of home and community-based services for older adults has also encouraged more people to “age in place” and remain in their own homes and communities.
In fact, over half of the U.S.’s largest nonprofit senior living organizations — including SJP — offer home and community-based services in addition to skilled nursing, independent living and assisted living communities.
SJP is owned by Trinity Health Senior Communities, which operates over 40 senior living communities across the country, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and wellness, nursing care, and subsidized senior apartments.
Brewton said there are no immediate plans for the surplus bed space at the Health Center once their capacity goal is reached; however, he acknowledged there are a number of options that could be considered.
“We have made this strategic decision to best meet the changing needs of those we serve, strengthen our ability to provide the safest, most comfortable environment for our independent living residents, and to ensure the sustainability of our ministry for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.