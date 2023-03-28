The Southern Pines Appearance Commission is looking for nominations for the 2023 Sprucing Up Southern Pines awards. Residential and commercial properties may be nominated now through June 15. This time frame gives participants the opportunity to not only plan and plant but to see the results of their work. Sprucing up could include construction changes and/or plantings and growth.
To qualify for the Sprucing Up award, the property must be visible from a public street and the work must have been done in the last year. The consent of the owner of a nominated property must be given and release forms signed for use of pictures of the selected properties. Winners will be notified after June 15 and a yard sign will be placed on their property. The winners will also be recognized at the September Southern Pines Town Council meeting.
The Appearance Commission consists of volunteers appointed by the town council. These volunteers plan and carry out programs to improve the visual appearance of the town as well as the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). Besides the visual Sprucing Up contest, twice a year members of the SPAC plant the large pots along both sides of Broad Street. They also work with the town with the planting of trees and the removal of diseased or damaged trees. They have been involved with improving the gateway signage into the town and work to clear unsightly properties.
Full rules for the annual Sprucing Up Southern Pines contest may be found on the town web site or you may Google Southern Pines Appearance Commission.
