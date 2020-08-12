Sprucing Up Southern Pines 2020

This home in the 200 block of East Connecticut Ave. in downtown Southern Pines was selected for a Sprucing Up Southern Pines award. Contributed photo

The Southern Pines Appearance Commission presented its annual ‘Sprucing Up’ awards on Tuesday, during the town council's regular business meeting.

Board Chairwoman Birtha Shaw recognized residential property owners Matt and Candace Craig, Sherry Samkus, John Miller, Mark Terry, and Tom & May McCabe. Awards were also presented to commercial property owners Donald and Caroline Naysmith, of Duncraig Manor; Gerald Bateman and Brandi Underwood, of Southern Pines Growler Co.; Stephen Phillips, for Belle Meade Retirement Community and Pine Knoll of St. Joseph of the Pines; and Ry Southard, of Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities.

The award is an honorable designation given to businesses and residences who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their property. Winners are awarded a temporary sign for their property and a permanent certificate recognizing their contribution to the community

Shaw said this year’s nominations were submitted online by community members, and the selection process was especially difficult.

“Neighbors picked neighbors to be nominated and that is important because it shows our neighbors are looking out for each other,” she said.

The Appearance Commission works to enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the town and the extraterritorial jurisdiction beyond the town limits. New or interested potential members are invited to learn more by calling (910) 692-4003.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days