The Southern Pines Appearance Commission presented its annual ‘Sprucing Up’ awards on Tuesday, during the town council's regular business meeting.
Board Chairwoman Birtha Shaw recognized residential property owners Matt and Candace Craig, Sherry Samkus, John Miller, Mark Terry, and Tom & May McCabe. Awards were also presented to commercial property owners Donald and Caroline Naysmith, of Duncraig Manor; Gerald Bateman and Brandi Underwood, of Southern Pines Growler Co.; Stephen Phillips, for Belle Meade Retirement Community and Pine Knoll of St. Joseph of the Pines; and Ry Southard, of Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities.
The award is an honorable designation given to businesses and residences who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their property. Winners are awarded a temporary sign for their property and a permanent certificate recognizing their contribution to the community
Shaw said this year’s nominations were submitted online by community members, and the selection process was especially difficult.
“Neighbors picked neighbors to be nominated and that is important because it shows our neighbors are looking out for each other,” she said.
The Appearance Commission works to enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the town and the extraterritorial jurisdiction beyond the town limits. New or interested potential members are invited to learn more by calling (910) 692-4003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.