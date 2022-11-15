The Southern Pines Appearance Commission presented three Sprucing Up Southern Pines Awards at Tuesday's council meeting.
The program is a way of recognizing residents and businesses that have made a significant effort to improve or enhance the exterior of their property. The goal is to encourage community improvements to enrich the “visual image and economic vitality” of the town.
Recipients are Rachel Jurgens on behalf of Red’s Corner at 901 SW Broad Street, Nancy Greenfield at 135 Hedgelawn Way and Cassandra Poling at 350 East Illinois Avenue.
Desired improvements can include landscaping to architectural upgrades on commercial, industrial and residential sites. The program further recognizes property owners that maintain their property to a “high quality.” Temporary seasonal decorations do not qualify for the award.
The commission now accepts nominations and issues awards year-round, holding a recognition ceremony during the November Town Council meeting.
“We realized there was value in having the Sprucing Up Southern Pines program extend throughout the year,” Appearance Commission Chair Terry Lenahan said in a statement. “This keeps the program front and center for our community and helps to highlight projects as they’re completed, rather than waiting months to a specific deadline.”
Winners also receive a temporary yard sign to display on their property.
Visit the town's website (https://southernpines.net/139/Appearance-Commission) to nominate a deserving property or pick up a hard copy from the town administration building at 125 SE Broad Street. Nominations may come from neighbors, business associates or property owners themselves.
