Christmas for Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals and families in need of assistance at Christmas time, has expanded its reach each year, and 2020 is no exception. More than 1500 county residents registered for Christmas this year.
“We have an even greater need for sponsors and do still have families with children for those potential sponsors looking for a family with children,” says Eleanora Voelkel, chair of the group’s board of directors. “We want to share the true meaning of Christmas and bring God’s love to our community every year, and need a few more sponsors to accomplish our goal for 2020.”
Christmas for Moore matches sponsors with individuals and families; however, approximately 500 participants remain unsponsored at this time.
“We are so grateful to our sponsors,” Voelkel adds. “In past years, due to a faithful group of local churches, businesses, organizations and individuals, we have never had to turn a qualified family away.”
The Salvation Army of Moore County and many local churches sponsor program participants in need annually through Christmas for Moore.
“These supporters are vital to the program, but we still need all of those individuals, businesses, civic clubs and community groups to sponsor a family or two to help fulfill the Christmas for Moore mission of a neighbor to neighbor outreach,” Voelkel says.
Those who agree to become a sponsor provide gifts, including household items, clothing, toys and food to qualified program participants.
“So many residents of Moore County are struggling to provide the basic needs for their families given the pandemic and higher unemployment,” Voelkel says. “With the generosity of the community acting as sponsors and donors to the program, Christmas for Moore needs your help to match up these remaining 500 program participants with sponsors.”
For more information on becoming a Christmas for Moore sponsor, call or text 910-477-3355, email christmas4moore@gmail.com or visit www.christmas4moore.org/sponsor.
To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas for Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, N.C., 28374. All donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.