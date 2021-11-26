The state’s allocation of $9.6 million to repair the broken dam at Woodlake has lifted the mood among residents of the embattled subdivision, which now has a clear path to filling its centerpiece lake with water for the first time since 2016.
“It’s the best news we’ve had in years,” said Charlie Jones, a longtime resident of Woodlake. “There are a fair number of steps involved in getting from a piece of paper in the legislature to water in the lake, but the lynchpin is obviously that funding.”
Jones is co-chairman of the Restore Woodlake Committee, a group of property owners that won a class action lawsuit in 2018 against Woodlake CC Corp., the German company that previously owned the subdivision. The committee alleged that the company’s negligence led to the loss of the lake, adversely affecting residents’ property values and quality of life.
Concerns about flooding prompted state officials to drain the 1,200-acre lake following Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality later ordered Woodlake CC Corp. to breach the dam, which had fallen into disrepair after years of deferred maintenance, to prevent water from pooling in the empty lake.
When the company failed to comply with the order, DEQ decided to breach the dam on its own. But the state’s intervention had unintended consequences.
The breach is blamed for widespread flooding that occurred in areas downstream of Woodlake during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Spring Lake and parts of Fort Bragg were affected.
Woodlake was bought at auction for $3.5 million earlier this year by Atlantic National Capital. Keith Allison, principal for the investment company, spent much of the summer working with county officials and state lawmakers to secure funding for the dam’s repair.
The project was originally included in House Bill 500, or the N.C. Disaster Relief and Flood Mitigation Act of 2021. Concerns about the bill’s $200 million price tag prompted legislators to recast Woodlake and several other projects as separate line items in the budget.
“This is a good solution and a good alloiiiication of federal monies by the state,” Allison said in an interview hours before Gov. Roy Cooper signed the budget into law on Nov. 18. “It’s good for North Carolina and good for the region.”
It may take at least another year before water is restored to the lake, according to Allison. Still, the pending repair of the dam has generated optimism in Woodlake after years of false starts and unfulfilled promises under the previous ownership.
“When you look around here now, people are upbeat,” Jones said. “Things are happening, and what’s really important is that it’s visible. It’s not a bunch of words or a bunch of papers or some briefing. It’s tangible.”
The sentiment is shared by other residents of the gated subdivision, which is home to about 2,000 people.
“It looks like we’re on a road to recovery, and I have a lot of faith in Mr. Allison,” said Glenn Lancaster, who has lived in Woodlake for the past 12 years.
“This community has totally worked together to maintain, improve and establish [itself] as a home of hope and encouragement,” Beverly Huggins, who moved to Woodlake two years ago, wrote in an email to The Pilot.
Jones noted that the community has also seen several non-lake-related improvements since Atlantic National Capital took over. The company is currently renovating the Ellis Maples-designed golf course at Woodlake, Jones said, and recently installed an electronic message board near the subdivision’s front gate.
One of the messages that flashed across the board’s screen on Friday: “The Dam is Coming!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.