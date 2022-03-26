A U.S. Army Special Operations Command Soldier was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unresponsive, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office.
In a press release, the office said the soldier was found unresponsive inside of a parked vehicle in Fayetteville and immediately transported to Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg, where he was pronounced dead.
The release did not identify the soldier, but the office said "more information will be available pending the next of kin notification process."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.