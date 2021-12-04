Special Forces Brotherhood MC Pineland delivered hundreds of gifts including bikes, boots, toys to Anytime Fitness of the Pines in Pinehurst on Saturday afternoon. This is only a temporary home for the gifts that will be delivered to sponsored families with Christmas for Moore.
Since COVID, hundreds of Moore County families are hurting and in need due to lack of meaningful employment with few hours of work at low wages. Christmas For Moore, a non-profit organization located in Pinehurst, fills that gap. Christmas For Moore asks that each adult sponsored gets a minimum of one clothing and one household item, and the children in the family be provided one clothing item and one toy.
Each gift donated by the Special Forces Brotherhood MC (SFBMC) was packaged beautifully and wrapped with care for the dozen of local Moore County families that were adopted by Anytime Fitness of the Pines (Southern Pines and Pinehurst locations).
“The best part of this program is seeing the families' vehicles filled to the brim as they leave with an overabundance of presents,” said Anytime Fitness co owner, Hannah Ambrozewski. “This is the second year in a row that the SFBMC have banded together in a joint effort to provide a better Christmas morning for Moore County families, and they do it in style.”
“They filled the lobby of Anytime Fitness with an abundance of gifts. These Special Forces men donned their Santa satchels and rode their way through the Sandhills to deliver Christmas to families in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.