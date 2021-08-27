One of the soldiers killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was assigned to Fort Bragg, Army officials confirmed Friday evening in a statement posted to social media.
The name of the 1st Special Forces Command soldier has not been released at this time.
“We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at HKIA yesterday. The family has been notified. They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time,” the 1st Special Forces command announced on Twitter. “Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over.”
The soldier, eleven Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman were killed Thursday in an attack near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the Pentagon.
