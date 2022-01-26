The Companion Animal Clinic Foundation has debuted a new 24-foot, state-of-the-art set of wheels dedicated to supporting the mission of its partner organization, the Sandhills Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic.
A goal the foundation has had since 2005, the mobile clinic will allow staff to expand the mission of affordable spay and neuter services to 14 rural or underserved counties surrounding its Vass location off U.S. 1.
The mobile clinic was unveiled as a surprise on Thursday, a little more than a year after the complete renovation of the clinic’s facility — a surprise that foundation president Bobbie Mudge says is a thank-you of sorts to a team that kept the mission going.
“It’s been a tough year, but it’s been unbelievably successful,” she said, referring to last year’s multiple closures. The clinic was closed for three weeks last January as they awaited the completion of the renovations, then another week later in the year due to COVID. “That took days out of the calendar and with all those days out, they did almost as much as they did in previous years,” she said.
Just as the mobile clinic was a surprise to staff, its availability came as a surprise to the foundation, which spent years fundraising for a new unit before getting word that a clinic on the coast had come into financial difficulty and wanted to sell its mobile operation.
“It was an amazing opportunity,” Mudge said. Having originally planned for the expense of a new unit, they had enough to purchase the secondhand unit immediately.
The foundation is fundraising to outfit the mobile unit with 40 reusable surgery packs, which are $450 each. Additional employees are also needed to work in the mobile clinic, which will run just a few days a week at first. The clinic is searching for two veterinary technicians and will likely hire more.
The unit’s primary use will be to serve rural counties where animal euthanasia rates are higher because of a lack of veterinary offices and affordable spay-neuter surgeries. Appointments will take place at animal control facilities around the region. During a single appointment, all adoptable companion animals will be spayed or neutered.
“The excitement about the mobile clinic is that we will be going to other counties. They used to have to come to us, but now we can go to them,” Mudge said. With the mobile unit creating more availability, she expects surgeries to increase by 3,000 this year. Mudge also suspects the unit will allow the team to treat feral cats, which have a reputation of disrupting work flow and other animals in the clinic, with more ease.
According to the Companion Animal Clinic Foundation, six to eight million animals arrive in shelters in the U.S. each year. About 25 percent are adopted, and the remainder are often euthanized.
The clinic’s financially assisted spay-and-neuter-operations range from $25-$75. “It costs more to euthanize an animal than it does to spay or neuter — to be euthanized it costs the taxpayers around a couple hundred per animal,” said Mudge.
The Companion Animal Clinic Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by Deborah Wilson and veterinarians Tom Daniel and Joseph Currie as a way to battle the “euthanasia of abandoned and unwanted animals in central North Carolina through affordable spay/neuter opportunities.” The foundation supports the Sandhills Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic with funding, surgical equipment, and facility needs. Their combined efforts resulted in 78,000 surgeries by the end of 2019.
Want to Help? Patrons can donate to the foundation at https://companionanimalclinic.org/donate/.
The Sandhills Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic is located at 5071 U.S. 1, Vass. For scheduling, visit spayurpet.org/scheduling/ or call (910)725-8188.
