Southern Pines is likely to see a YMCA development after about a decade of discussion, thanks to the Town council’s intent to convey about eight acres of land to the organization.
The effort to bring the YMCA to town is part of the Morganton Road project, which began in 2021 when the town partnered with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government. DFI works with communities to provide expertise on real estate development and finance.
The town approached DFI with a parcel of land to design a project aligned with community interests and economic development for the West Southern Pines neighborhood. Through community input meetings led by DFI, it defined four areas of need, including increased recreational opportunities.
The property that the town intends to transfer to the Y is off South Henley Street, near the intersection with Morganton Road — the last discussed agreement listed a $5,000 sale for the land title.
The council considered leasing the land at its last meeting and elongating the number of years the Y must operate a facility on the property according to the agreement.
In a recent interview with Rick Houp, CEO of the Sandhills YMCA, he said “a lot of blood, sweat and tears” go into creating a recreation facility, so it’s not the organization's intent to ever close. He pointed out that the Fayetteville Y was established in 1922 and is still in operation.
“And by owning the land, that’s our way of saying: we’re coming. We don’t want to be renters; we want to be owners. We want to be part of Southern Pines and Moore County,” Houp said.
Discussions about the YMCA coming to Moore County began in 2012 when a developer approached the Y to see if it was interested in developing a facility within a mixed-use development, but the project petered out.
The idea briefly re-emerged in 2016 with a possible joint effort between Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen.
When re-approached in 2021, Houp said the Y conducted an independent study to see if the area was a good match.
“The interest, number of people and potential for financial support were all there,” Houp said.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney is excited about the Y coming to Southern Pines, emphasizing that the organization “gives kids and families a safe, soft spot to land” and provides financial support.
“I was so impressed by their financial scholarship opportunities for people. The more you kind of dig, I think, the more you realize how blessed we are going to be when they open their doors,” Haney said.
The Y’s next step is to find out what the town and Moore County need. The facility would be designed with community needs in mind. Houp said 60 percent of the Y would include standard features like fitness and wellness spaces, but the final 40 percent would cater its programs and areas to the community. This Y would likely feature an indoor pool with about six to eight swim lanes.
Houp explained that the YMCA in Harnett County, located on the outskirts of Cameron, has a larger lobby to serve as a place for community gatherings because the community needed a space.
From initial meetings and surveys about bringing a Y to Southern Pines, Houp heard people wanted more “programs that begin to meet the needs of our kids right now.”
He compared the YMCA to a Navy shipyard, noting that the Navy isn’t the shipyard but the ships that go out worldwide. The Y facility is the shipyard, but the Y will launch “programs and services all over the county.”
He said the YMCA found funding and will partner with the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust to develop a food program. It will operate out of the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business and will hopefully start later this spring.
Houp said the program is to give kids the opportunity to grab a “super snack” after school, which he described as “three-fourths of a meal.” Once summer hits, he said the program would also offer hot meals so that kids can grab a boxed lunch or dinner.
Houp anticipates starting the Bridge program as well before the building is constructed. That program offers a summer camp experience for children of single parents who work or attend school full-time. He said individuals who earn less than $25,000 a year could apply for the program. He said the program might begin next year if the Y can find a community partner to host it.
While the Y is not at the stage yet to design the building, Houp anticipates affordable childcare being a big part of it, along with Project Responsibility, which is a free membership program for wounded veterans. Houp said the Y partners with local VA hospitals to provide free transportation for veterans and their families to the gym so they can work out on specialized equipment that is wheelchair accessible.
“The idea is, rather than take the veteran, who is getting rehab and physical therapy as a wounded warrior, and you isolate them to be with other amputees … We want to work with the entire family. So the spouse can come in here and work out,” Houp said.
He also said veterans could utilize counseling services at the YMCA, and because it’s off base, it does not have to go on their permanent record.
“We want to take away all of the walls, barriers, and excuses that a veteran can’t do rehab.”
Houp also emphasized that the Y is not in competition with other nonprofits. Instead, it strives to be a “compliment.” Part of the Y’s outreach to find what the area needs includes talking with existing nonprofits, like the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, to see what programs are offered and if there are gaps where the YMCA can provide support.
However, a central concern of residents in West Southern Pines is the Y’s affordability, especially with it being part of the DFI project meant to benefit the adjacent neighborhoods.
Nina Walker, executive director of Sandhills Community Action Program, recently spoke at a town planning board meeting to say that families can’t afford an average membership of $50 a month. Sandhills Community Action Program assists low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market.
Houp said the YMCA allows people “who can’t afford any program or any service or any membership the opportunity to apply for a scholarship.” The application process is based on the total household income. Those who qualify for it can receive reduced rates.
The standard family membership, which includes two adults and unlimited children, costs $69 monthly. For a single person of 19 years and older, it costs $34 monthly.
The scholarship application requires a fair amount of paperwork, Houp said, because the Y needs to provide accurate reports to donors about who they are sponsoring with their donations. It is based on the total household income rather than defining the number of people that make up a family.
“I hear individuals say, well, I can't afford $8 a month,” Houp said. “Sometimes even the $8 may seem like too much, but we have found that when something is given away absolutely free, 100 percent free, that people rarely ever use it because it has no value to it. But if they are paying $8, $9, $10 a month, they will make sure their kids are using it.”
Community member Dot Brower, who spoke from her experience living in the Triangle area and interacting with the YMCA there, favors it.
“I see the Y, holistically, as providing an alternative to the private clubs and private fitness centers,” Brower said.
She said it’s “long overdue,” but work is needed to make it affordable for the “economically challenged families” in the area. Without supplemented help or financial scholarships, the current fee structure makes the facility inaccessible for many people in the area, Brower said.
Providing a sliding scale for fees is part of why the Y relies heavily on fundraising and finding support within the county.
“Fundraising: that is the foundation of everything we do,” Houp said. “If there is going to be a YMCA in Southern Pines, and programs in all of Moore County, it will be determined by a successful fundraising campaign. Fundraising is not just about money; fundraising is about connection to the mission and connection to the community.”
He said the facility would cost between $15 and 18 million, depending on the total size. An average YMCA is about 45,000 to 50,000 square feet.
“A majority of those funds, if not all, will have to be raised before one scoop of dirt is shoveled.”
Houp said a quiet campaign will begin as early as six months from now, with the Y reaching out to individuals who have shown an interest in supporting a YMCA.
Rick Houp can be reached at rickh.ymcanc@gmail.com for further questions.
