The Town Council reviewed proposed applications and action items on Wednesday night for their upcoming business meeting on Oct. 11.
In the meeting, the Town Council:
* acknowledged the zoning exemption for the proposed mural on the southwest wall of Harbour Place on Southeast Broad Street. The mural currently falls under the definition of a sign, and thus the sign code in the town ordinance.
* discussed the addition of 2.32 acres to the town limits at the corner of South Carlisle Street and Brucewood Road.
* heard from Waterworks Plus that they have recently updated their proposal and asked to postpone any action until next month after they resubmit their plans.
* reviewed the proposed abandonment of Right of Way on the corner of Wisconsin and South Bennett Street, and the requested Watershed Exemption for 1.22 acres of land for the development of townhomes in the same location.
* spoke with Town Engineer James Michel and Sean Butler of Butler Constructs Design and Build about an exemption from the town ordinance that would require roughly half a mile of public water lines extended to five lots on McNeil Road.
* noted that two applications have been received for the two open seats on the Historic District Commission. The applicants are Michelle Peele and Sandra Carroll.
* discussed budget amendments. Projects discussed included adding sidewalks along a section of South Bennett Street, making the library and the E. S. Douglass Community Center more accessible by following ADA criteria, and replacing the Pool Park’s shed roof.
The Council agreed that it was important to make community improvements to increase accessibility and walkability of the town.
“You want to have a walkable town,” Mayor Carol Haney said.
The Council also spent time discussing other possible updates for the Pool Park, including laying new tile over the existing pool deck because the current infrastructure is old. Commissioner Ann Petersen shared some concerns about the suggested renovation and community use this coming summer.
“We are then just putting a bandage on a hemorrhage,” Peterson said.
However, Staff is looking into the functionality and longevity of the tile proposal. It proves hopeful from conversations with Siler City who recently used the tiles in a renovation. The Council would like to keep the pool open, but any major updates or failed inspections may close it for the summer season.
* talked through updates to the library and public works fee schedules. Two major updates for the library are that current outstanding fines will be forgiven, and they are working to find funds to pay for books that have been damaged or lost if the borrower cannot afford to pay the costs.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
Suggest defunding the SP public library until it is purged of books promoting sexual perversion, especially those aimed shamefully at children.
