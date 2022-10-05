The Town Council reviewed proposed applications and action items on Wednesday night for their upcoming business meeting on Oct. 11.
In the meeting, the Town Council:
The Town Council reviewed proposed applications and action items on Wednesday night for their upcoming business meeting on Oct. 11.
In the meeting, the Town Council:
* briefly acknowledged the zoning exemption for the proposed mural on the southwest wall of Harbour Place on Southeast Broad Street. The mural currently falls under the definition of a sign, and thus the sign code in the town ordinance.
* discussed the addition of 2.32 acres to the town limits at the corner of South Carlisle Street and Brucewood Road.
* heard from Waterworks Plus that they have recently updated their proposal and asked to postpone any action until next month after they resubmit their plans.
* reviewed the proposed abandonment of Right of Way on the corner of Wisconsin and South Bennett Street, and the requested Watershed Exemption for 1.22 acres of land for the development of townhomes in the same location.
* spoke with Town Engineer James Michel and Sean Butler of Butler Constructs Design and Build about an exemption from the town ordinance that would require roughly half a mile of public water lines extended to five lots on McNeil Road.
* noted that two applications have been received for the two open seats on the Historic District Commission. The applicants are Michelle Peele and Sandra Carroll.
* discussed budgment amendments. Projects discussed included adding sidewalks along a section of South Bennett Street, making the library and the E. S. Douglass Community Center more accessible by following ADA criteria, and replacing the Pool Park’s shed roof.
* talked through updates to the library and public works fee schedules. Two major updates for the library are that current outstanding fines will be forgiven, and they are working to find some funds to pay for books that have been damaged or lost if the borrower cannot afford to pay.
This is a developing story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.