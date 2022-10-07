On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Town Council got a look at preliminary renderings for the first piece of public art produced with the assistance of the town’s new mural program.
Designed for the southwest wall of Harbour Place on Southeast Broad Street, the proposal brings the town’s mural discussions full circle. Building owner Steve Harbour first proposed a mural in the same location in July 2020, sparking a discussion about the ability of privately-funded public art to act as signage that attracts attention to businesses — something that goes against the town ordinance.
This January, the discussion birthed the Southern Pines Mural Program, a public-private partnership supported by the Arts Council of Moore County and backed by a committee responsible for vetting designs before they are submitted for the town council’s approval. While Southern Pines has ordinances that effectively prevent the painting of large-scale public art on downtown buildings, murals can be allowed by zoning exemptions on a case-by-case basis. Approval requires several parameters; for starters, the art must be professionally created, must not advertise a business and must reflect the community.
Artist Nick Napoletano described the proposed mural, portrayed in a computer-generated rendering, as a play on passing time and importance of the present.
“While it was inspired by the first stop motion imagery of a horse in motion by Eadweard Muybridge in the late 1800s, it’s also a nod to the critical role horses have played in Southern Pines, from the Native Americans to the modern residents,” Napoletano said in a statement.
The council will approve or deny the request for the exemption at the upcoming business meeting on Oct. 11.
Also on Wednesday, the council discussed budget amendments that would allow the addition of sidewalks along a section of South Bennett Street, make the Southern Pines Library and the E. S. Douglass Community Center more accessible by following ADA criteria, and replacing the Pool Park’s shed roof.
The council agreed that it was important to make community improvements to increase accessibility and walkability of the town.
The council also spent time discussing other possible updates for the Pool Park, including laying new tile over the aging pool deck. Commissioner Ann Petersen shared concerns about the suggested renovation and community use this coming summer, saying “we are then just putting a bandage on a hemorrhage.”
However, staff is looking into the functionality and longevity of the tile proposal. It proves hopeful from conversations with Siler City who recently used the tiles in a renovation. The council would like to keep the pool open, but any major updates may close it for the summer season.
During the agenda meeting, the town council also:
:: discussed the addition of 2.32 acres to the town limits at the corner of South Carlisle Street and Brucewood Road.
:: heard from the developer of Waterworks Plus, who recently updated the project’s proposal and asked to postpone any action until plans are resubmitted next month.
:: reviewed the proposed abandonment of right of way on the corner of Wisconsin and South Bennett streets, and a requested watershed exemption for 1.22 acres of land for the development of townhomes in the same location.
:: spoke with town engineer James Michel and Sean Butler of Butler Constructs Design and Build about an exemption from the town ordinance that would require roughly half a mile of public water lines extended to five lots on McNeil Road.
:: noted that two applications have been received for the two open seats on the Historic District Commission, for Michelle Peele and Sandra Carroll.
(1) comment
Suggest defunding the SP public library until it is purged of books promoting sexual perversion, especially those aimed shamefully at children.
