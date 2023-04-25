The Town Council withdrew the town’s application for the Morganton Road conceptual development plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Morganton Road project encompasses about 36 acres of town-owned land near the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street. It has long been identified as a “key gateway” to the West Southern Pines community during early revitalization efforts in the neighborhood.
One driver of the decision was the impact of the land use restriction at the Armory Ballfield. The site was previously identified as a potential location for developing a YMCA recreation facility.
But because of a federal restriction prohibiting development on that land, the town toyed with the idea of moving the YMCA facility across South Henley Street. But relocating and losing that property for development impact the overall Morganton Road project.
The project was created in partnership with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government. DFI helps local governments design projects that align community interests and economic development.
DFI Director Marcia Perritt and Assistant Director Sarah Odio attended Tuesday’s meeting to answer any questions about the partnership or impact of the YMCA on the project.
Odio shared that DFI does not have much to say about the YMCA or the town’s decisions with it because DFI only works to make public and private connections, which the YMCA is not.
But she said the town and DFI are “long-term partners” with a contract that doesn’t expire until 2031. The work of DFI and the community still exists in records and can be revisited when the town is ready to move forward.
“This is the process playing out,” Odio said.
The partnership’s ultimate goal was to put together a revitalization strategy and develop the Morganton Road area. But since nothing has happened to bring in development, it’s still early in the overall process.
The Town Council agreed it needed more time to figure out plans, but it does not intend the project to go away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.