The Southern Pines Town Council held an informal public discussion on Tuesday about the Knoll Road trail, which will connect to greenway systems off Airport Road and Midland Road.
The multi-use trail, suitable for dog walkers to cyclists, was first proposed eight years ago but has been on hold because of increased costs and financial issues within the North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT), which contributes to such projects.
James Michel, town engineer and assistant public works director, told the town council last fall that DOT officials were ready to review the project again for funding.
The town initially proposed the plan to the state in 2014, with support from the Triangle Area Regional Planning Organization, for funding from the Federal Transportation Alternative Program.
DOT approved the proposal, with the federal program covering 80 percent of the construction cost and Southern Pines contributing the remaining 20 percent, along with engineering costs.
However, since financial issues derailed DOT projects across the state until last year, inflation of construction materials crept in, tripling the project’s cost. What would have been about $200,000 of town funds were now estimated at $600,000.
After further discussions, the town and DOT struck a slightly new deal: DOT would fund 80 percent of costs, including engineering, and the town would cover 20 percent. The project’s latest estimate is over $2 million, but the town’s new contribution is about $418,000.
The existing roadway includes a one-foot shoulder and an 11-foot travel lane on either side of a 14-foot turning lane. The proposal calls for a “road diet,” meaning the lane configuration will be cut down to fit the trail. The travel lanes will stay 11 feet wide, but the turning lane will be removed to accommodate a six-foot buffer and 10-foot path.
The presented design features a planted buffer, which is more aesthetically pleasing for the area and preferred by the town council, but another option would be a simple concrete buffer.
The road diet option also includes the recommendation of a lower speed. The current capacity can handle 40 mph but may be lowered to 30 mph.
Town Manager Reagan said a road digest creates a calming effect on traffic.
Michel said another speed study will be conducted, which monitors the average speed on the road and counts the number of vehicles.
Because this meeting was an informal discussion, residents and town staff discussed details about the plan. Michel explained that many details still need to be ironed out because the design is in an early stage. Residents in attendance spoke positively about the trail but voiced many safety concerns about traffic.
Knoll Road has 12 side roads branching off of it. Michel said none of them will be closed off because of the path, but they are still working on how to handle crossing the trail. Vance Blanton, a design engineer with Kimley-Horn, said a typical design would feature a high-visibility crosswalk at the intersection.
The proposed path is on the west side of Knoll Road, the same side as the Longleaf Golf Course.
However, Michel said it might change as details become more apparent.
Longleaf resident Sandy Carroll raised one concern about the trail encroaching on the landscaping and signs along Knoll Road, which the Longleaf HOA has taken care of for over 30 years.
Michel said that with the road digest, minimal work would impact the areas alongside the road because the idea is to keep work within the “existing asphalt footprint.”
Planning Director BJ Grieve said the project has been on “life support for years” while trying to design the trail without changing too much of the existing environment alongside the road.
But Grieve also said it’s a “really, really big deal” to connect this trail with the existing greenway paths. He spoke as both a user of the trails and a member of the planning department who heard long range plan feedback from the community about having more pedestrian pathways in the future.
Gary Carroll, planning board chair and Sandy’s husband, proposed four-way stops along Knoll Road to slow traffic and increase pedestrian safety.
He suggested three locations: the intersection of Knoll Road with Belmont Court and Steeplechase Way; Highland View Road and the driveway to Longleaf Golf Course; and the new Saddlebrook development on Pommel Lane across from the entrance to Lakeside North.
Michel explained that they would have to determine if a four-way stop is appropriate based on specific criteria, like the number of vehicles traveling on each road. He was unsure if it would be an option at this time.
Talamore HOA President Frank Roehl and secretary Tony Maramarco, former Mayor Pro-Tem Jim Simeon and Chris Vonderkall, vice president of U.S. Kids Golf, also joined the discussion. Each shared similar safety concerns and wanted to learn more about the project.
In other news, Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth told the town council that June 30 would be the last day of backdoor trash pickup for residents except those who qualify for a medical exemption.
The town and GFL Environmental will recognize those with medical or physical needs and are drafting a policy that features two qualifications: being physically able and not living with someone who can move the trash bin to the curb.
Residents must apply for backdoor pickup, provide what is essentially a doctor’s note, and reapply every year. Roth said the reapplication is for the town to keep track of how many homes need the service and remain up-to-date. She explained that some people might only need the service temporarily because of surgery, someone moving in with them or no longer residing in the home.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
