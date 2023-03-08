The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously decided on a new logo for the town on Tuesday night, receiving support from residents at the meeting.
The design features an angled pine cone with longleaf pine needles next to the town’s name. It was one of three options presented by Tripp Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow and Associates.
Muldrow is subcontracted through City Explained, Inc. — the consulting group writing the town’s new comprehensive long range plan. The rebranding is part of the town’s efforts in updating the plan.
The other two designs featured similar pine cones but in different orientations — one with a larger vertical cone and one with a smaller cone above the town’s name.
The town council liked the angled design the most. Mayor Carol Haney called it “clean and simple,” noting that “Southern Pines” need to be the “strongest” part of the design.
The design is also more natural compared to the one presented last October, which Council member Ann Petersen called a “pine cone butt.”
Residents at the meeting also liked the angled design, raising their hands in favor of it when asked by Petersen.
Muldrow also presented four taglines for the council to consider:
* Deeply Rooted, Towering Spirit;
* Your Next Hometown;
* Enjoy for a Day or for a Lifetime; and
* Deeply Rooted in the Pines.
The tagline appeared at the bottom of the designs. Council members did not show much enthusiasm for a tagline in the overall design.
“The tagline feels forced,” said Haney.
Council member Taylor Clement pointed out that a tagline could be decided on but not put on everything. Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth expanded on this idea, saying the town can have a “clean logo with no tagline” but still decide on some descriptive words for Southern Pines to include in the town’s new style guide.
Clement liked the “deeply rooted, towering spirit” tagline, and Haney and Petersen liked “deeply rooted in the pines.” Town Manager Reagan Parsons suggested that “deeply rooted in the pines” was a little redundant because “pines” is already in the town’s name.
Petersen recommended using just “deeply rooted” instead, which was favored by the council and residents.
The colors and fonts remained the same as the designs presented in October, but Haney suggested changing the tagline font to something less scripted. Muldrow said that can be done.
The rebranding is budgeted to cost $20,000. This is a portion of the approved $250,000 designated to updating the long-range plan — also contracted through City Explained. This budget was approved in June for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
