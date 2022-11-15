The town council approved the preliminary development plan for 236 multi-family units on the Knollwood Tract following a quasi-judicial hearing at Tuesday’s business meeting.
The multi-family units will be built on about 20 acres of the Knollwood Tract nearest to U.S. 1. The overall land parcel, zoned for commercial and residential development, totals 558 acres.
The plan also features a clubhouse, recreation areas and walking trails.
The council listed three conditions with their acceptance of the plan:
* impacts to the adjacent red-cockaded woodpecker foraging habitat will be mitigated, which includes preserving mature pine trees and contiguous undisturbed forested land;
* construction of the spine road will only commence with approval from the town engineer; and
* sewer development will be designed to eliminate use of the lift station on the opposite side of U.S. 1.
In other action, the town council approved:
* a sign exemption for a mural located on the southeast wall of Moore Equine Feed and Pet Supply. The mural was installed in August of 2022 by students in the Pinecrest Art Club, led by their art teacher, Christine Wilson. The mural is now considered a piece of public art by the Arts Council of Moore County.
* a text amendment that changes the guidelines for building heights. The 2016 ordinance update allowed for unlimited stories within a building contained to 45 feet in height. However, the top floor ceiling height was also capped at 45 feet, making an “interpretation nightmare,” as said by Planning Director BJ Grieve at a planning board meeting in October.
The new change will be a return to the 2013 ordinance, which states no more than three stories can be constructed in buildings in the central business, general business and planned development districts. The top floor ceiling height must not exceed 38 feet, and the exterior must not exceed 45 feet. In industrial districts, buildings must not surmount four stories.
* a construction permit for LKC Engineering, a civil engineering and landscape architecture firm that plans to develop a new facility at 390 West Pennsylvania Avenue.
The current building, previously a Spectrum retail store, will expand into two stories. The office space will have several multi-purpose areas, a kitchen, meeting rooms, bathrooms and a patio area.
* a permit of architectural compliance for Morganton Park North Apartments. This is an initial construction phase for the 300 apartment-style units. The development is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Brucewood Road and West Morganton Road.
* a budget of $62,713 from the fund balance for the removal and replacement of trees along West New Hampshire and in the parking lot between NW Broad Street and Bennett Street.
* spending $15,000 from the fund balance to install brick pavers along East New Hampshire Avenue.
* use of $324,460 from the fund balance for recreation improvement projects. Projects include lighting on Field B at Memorial Park, completing limited fencing replacement at Campbell House, repairing the storage shed roof at Pool Park and installing concrete pavers on the pool deck.
The Sandhills Optimist Club, which utilizes Memorial Park, will donate $16,000 to the field lighting project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.