The Town of Southern Pines received a grant of $75,000 from the National Park Service to nominate historic locations in West Southern Pines to the National Register of Historic Places.
West Southern Pines was one of the first incorporated African American townships in North Carolina, chartered in 1923. Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann, who applied for the grant and will serve as the project manager, said the funds will help preserve historic landmarks in West Southern Pines and put them on the map.
“2023 is the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of West Southern Pines. It feels extremely serendipitous that we were awarded this special opportunity at the beginning of 2023. What an amazing way to kick off and celebrate such an important year for the community,” said Mann in a statement.
The Underrepresented Community Grant provides funding to diverse communities to identify, plan and develop nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Park Services awarded over $1.2 million in funds for 21 projects across 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Southern Pines was the only place in North Carolina to receive funding. The next closest location was in Charleston, South Carolina.
“We are so pleased to receive this grant and look forward to recognizing the important historic asset that West Southern Pines represents,” said Principal Planner Pam Graham in a statement. “As an eighteen-year resident of Southern Pines, I learned so much during the application process about this rich part of our history, and I have no doubt it will bring new awareness to other citizens. We are grateful for the opportunity and are excited about next steps.”
The grant will pay for consulting services to create an architectural survey of West Southern Pines; prepare three nominations for the National Register of Historic Places; and complete up to six applications for the North Carolina Study List for previously unstudied sites within the community.
The three nominated locations, all previously vetted by the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office, are Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, Amos Broadway Theater and Beer Garden, and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church site.
“We’re so grateful that such a grant exists, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect since our church building has just reached its 100-year mark,” said Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, pastor of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church and Southern Pines Mayor Pro-Tem, in a statement.
Trinity also recently received a $25,000 grant from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation to fix ceiling damage that occurred last May.
Tony Fairley, owner of the Amos Broadway Theater and Beer Garden, said in a statement, “A lot of people don’t know the history of this building — they don’t know it used to be a beer garden and theater. To bring awareness and to shed light on the original purpose and history of the building is monumental.”
Money for the grant comes from the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund, which “uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases to decrease the loss of nonrenewable resources and safeguard other irreplaceable resources through a broad range of preservation projects.”
According to the National Park Service Director, Charles F. Sams III in a statement, the Underrepresented Communities program has awarded $5.75 million to areas across the U.S. “to better tell the varied histories and stories of all Americans, so that they may one day no longer be called underrepresented.”
